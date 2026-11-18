The global retail logistics market was valued at US$269.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$612 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising e-commerce volumes, increasing demand for faster last-mile delivery, wider adoption of omnichannel retail strategies and continued investment in technology-enabled supply chain operations.

Retail Logistics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Retailers are strengthening logistics capabilities to improve inventory availability, accelerate order fulfillment and provide consistent customer experiences across physical and digital sales channels. Competitive pressure and evolving delivery expectations are encouraging investment in scalable warehousing, transportation management, reverse logistics and commerce enablement solutions.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce remains a major growth catalyst. Higher online order volumes require logistics networks capable of managing greater product variety, fluctuating demand and increasingly complex fulfillment requirements. At the same time, last-mile delivery has become a strategic priority as retailers seek to balance speed, reliability and cost efficiency.

Omnichannel retailing is also reshaping supply chain strategies. Retailers must coordinate inventory and fulfillment across distribution centers, stores, digital platforms and direct-to-consumer delivery networks. This shift is creating demand for integrated logistics systems that support real-time inventory visibility, flexible fulfillment and efficient returns management.

Technology Is Transforming Retail Supply Chains

Automation, robotics and artificial intelligence are improving warehouse productivity, inventory accuracy and order-processing speed. AI-driven analytics support demand forecasting, route optimization and capacity planning, while connected tracking technologies provide greater visibility into the location and condition of goods throughout the supply chain.

Digital platforms are enabling closer integration between retail operations, logistics providers and transportation networks. These capabilities help organizations respond more effectively to demand changes, reduce fulfillment delays and improve service levels. Continued investment in resilient, data-driven supply chains is expected to support long-term retail logistics market growth.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Conventional retail logistics: This segment is projected to reach US$336.2 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

E-commerce retail logistics: The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2032, supported by sustained digital commerce expansion.

United States: The U.S. retail logistics market was valued at US$73.4 billion in 2025.

China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.1%, reaching US$128.5 billion by 2032. Other growth markets: The report evaluates developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Retail Logistics Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global retail logistics market by value and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following segments:



Type: Conventional retail logistics and e-commerce retail logistics.

Solution: Supply chain solutions, reverse logistics and liquidation, commerce enablement, transportation management and other solutions.

Transport mode: Roadway, railway, waterway and airway transportation. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis of key national and regional markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent market forecasts and detailed analysis of major retail logistics segments.

Evaluation of the trends, opportunities and constraints influencing market development through 2032.

Regional insights designed to support investment, expansion and competitive positioning decisions.

Assessment of leading market participants and their presence across major geographies.

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and emerging areas of demand. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global retail logistics market evolve through 2032?

Which trends and market forces are influencing demand?

Which segments are expected to record the strongest growth?

How are regional and segment-level competitive positions changing? Which companies are shaping the retail logistics competitive landscape?

Companies Featured in the Retail Logistics Market Report



A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS SA

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to add strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify the direction of the retail logistics market, the forces driving change and the developments most likely to affect corporate strategy. The analysis also extends beyond market-level trends to examine the companies influencing the competitive environment. Where relevant, market share is assessed at regional and segment levels to reflect differences in competitive structure across geographies rather than relying solely on a single global figure.

Key Attributes

