Known among the best real estate agents in Healdsburg, CA, David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington lead the city's No. 1 RealTrends small team by volume.

HEALDSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington of BruingtonHargreaves at W Real Estate have earned recognition from RealTrends for their residential sales in Healdsburg.The partners have built a reputation among the best real estate agents in Healdsburg, CA by helping buyers evaluate properties and sellers plan how to bring their homes to market. Their work spans Healdsburg, Windsor, and surrounding Sonoma County communities.What Did RealTrends Recognize David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed BruingtonHargreaves No. 1 among small teams in Healdsburg for both residential sales volume and closed transaction sides.The rankings reflect the team's 2025 production, which RealTrends records at $77.19 million in sales volume and 62.25 transaction sides. Their profile also lists Verified by RealTrends, RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume, City Ranked Team by Volume, and City Ranked Team by Sides distinctions.“We're grateful to our clients for trusting us with their homes and to everyone on our team who helps each sale come together,” says Bruington.“Being recognized by RealTrends means a lot, especially in a community where so much of our business comes from lasting relationships and referrals.”What Makes BruingtonHargreaves a Top Choice for Healdsburg Buyers and Sellers?Hargreaves and Bruington represent buyers and sellers in Healdsburg, CA, Windsor, and nearby Sonoma County communities. For buyers, they compare recent sales with the homes available today, helping clients judge an asking price and decide which terms to include in an offer.For sellers, the partners help determine how much preparation a home needs before listing and how to present the features buyers are likely to value. When offers arrive, they review the price alongside financing, inspection terms, and the proposed closing date so sellers understand how each offer fits their plans.Experience Proof Points- Ranked No. 1 among Healdsburg small teams by sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings- $77.19 million in verified team sales volume in 2025- More than $300 million in career sales volume- More than 300 completed career transactions- Reported 100.4% sale-to-list price ratio across team listings- Named W Real Estate Agents of the Year for five consecutive years- 119 client reviewsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Healdsburg Buyers and Sellers?The ranking gives buyers and sellers a way to assess the team's recent sales experience. In the supplied Healdsburg market snapshot, there were 65 active listings and 5.3 months of supply. The median sale price was about $1.05 million, and approximately 19% of homes sold above asking.For buyers, that inventory offers room to compare properties, though the choices can narrow once they settle on a location, budget, and property type. Hargreaves and Bruington help clients look at recent comparable sales, a listing's price history, and the home's condition before deciding what to offer.For sellers, the homes buyers can tour now matter alongside those that recently sold. The partners use both to help set an asking price and decide which improvements are worth making before listing. If a home attracts multiple offers, they help sellers weigh the likelihood of closing and the terms of each offer alongside the price.Who Are David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington?David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington are the partners behind BruingtonHargreaves, a Healdsburg-based team with W Real Estate. From their office on Healdsburg Avenue, they serve buyers and sellers throughout Healdsburg, Windsor, and surrounding Sonoma County communities.Working together gives clients two perspectives on the decisions that come up during a purchase or sale. The partners stay involved through pricing, marketing, negotiations, inspections, and closing, adjusting the plan as the property or the client's circumstances require.Their business is built around responsive communication and practical advice. They keep clients informed about what needs attention, explain the available options, and help them prepare for the next step.Buying or selling in Healdsburg, CA? Reach David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington at BruingtonHargreaves at (707) 238-2112.

David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington

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David Hargreaves and Jonathan Bruington Lead Healdsburg's No. 1 Real Estate Team in RealTrends Rankings News Provided By BruingtonHargreaves November 18, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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