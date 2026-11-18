King guest room at Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites in Luling, Texas

Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites in Luling, Texas, at 4120 E Pierce Street

Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn Luling TX

Reliable Lodging for Crews and Contractors Luling TX

Luling Oil Museum

Planned Edged Energy and Prime Data Centers construction near Maxwell and Lockhart brings attention to flexible lodging options for traveling project teams.

- Dhaval Ray

LULING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As major data center projects advance in Caldwell County, companies coordinating construction and specialized project teams are evaluating lodging options across the region. Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites in Luling is highlighting accommodations and group-stay options for contractors, supervisors, technicians, and traveling employees.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings cited in the original release describe an Edged Energy project near Maxwell with an estimated construction cost of $2.8 billion and a scheduled completion in June 2028, along with a Prime Data Centers project near Lockhart with an estimated $400 million cost and a scheduled completion in September 2027. These amounts and timelines describe planned work; they do not establish how many workers will require local hotel rooms.

With access to Interstate 10 and U.S. 183, the Luling hotel offers corporate, group, and extended stay options for teams working in Caldwell County and surrounding areas. Amenities include complimentary deluxe hot breakfast every day, free Wi-Fi, a refrigerator and microwave in every room, guest laundry facilities, and parking suitable for work vehicles, subject to availability.

For groups staying on longer assignments, the hotel can also discuss optional dinner arrangements and customized crew meal packages based on the needs of each company. Negotiated rates and room blocks are available for qualifying corporate and construction groups.

“Our goal is to make longer work assignments easier for the teams coming into the region,” said Dhaval Ray of Longhorn Hospitality.“Contractors need dependable rooms, breakfast before the workday, and flexible group options. We can also work with companies on meal arrangements for extended crew stays.”

The hotel encourages project managers, construction coordinators, and corporate travel teams to contact its reservations team to discuss crew lodging, group room blocks, long-term rates, and optional meal arrangements. Visit , email..., or call (830) 351-5599.

About Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites

Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites is a locally owned hotel at 4120 E. Pierce St., Luling, Texas 78648. Located near Interstate 10, the property serves business travelers, families, groups, and project teams. Amenities include complimentary daily deluxe hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, refrigerators and microwaves in every room, and available corporate and group lodging arrangements. Learn more at .

Hotel contact information

Ashley or Ray, Longhorn Inn & Suites

(830) 351-5599 |...

Dhaval Ray

Best Western Plus Longhorn Inn & Suites

+1 830-351-5599

...

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Longhorn Inn & Suites Highlights Crew Lodging Options as Caldwell County Data Center Projects Advance News Provided By flareAI November 18, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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