Craig Hartranft, a top real estate agent in Lancaster, PA, leads RealTrends' No. 1 large team in the city for sales volume and transaction sides.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Craig Hartranft Team earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings for its residential sales in Lancaster.Hartranft, a top real estate agent in Lancaster, PA, has spent 37 years helping local buyers and sellers. He and his team guide clients through decisions that can shape a move, from setting an asking price to weighing an offer that fits their timeline.What Did RealTrends Recognize Craig Hartranft For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed The Craig Hartranft Team No. 1 among large teams in Lancaster, PA, for both closed residential sales volume and transaction sides. The two distinctions recognize the dollar value of the team's completed sales and the number of buyer and seller representations it closed.“I'm grateful to our clients for trusting us with their moves and to everyone on our team for the work that goes into each closing,” says Hartranft.“This RealTrends recognition is something we can share together. We appreciate every client who comes back to us or recommends us to someone they know.”What Makes The Craig Hartranft Team a Top Producer in Lancaster?Leading a team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, Hartranft handles real estate transactions throughout Lancaster, PA, and the surrounding areas.Operating from their North Pointe Boulevard office, the group works collaboratively to guide both buyers and sellers through every stage of a property transfer. Rather than focusing on a single narrow niche, the team manages a broad spectrum of residential sales to meet the needs of the local community.Experience Proof Points- 37 years of real estate experience- 9,354 career transaction sides closed- Over $2.3 billion in career sales volume- Ranked number one for total homes sold in the Northeast Region by Berkshire Hathaway National (2025)- Ranked number three across the United States by Berkshire Hathaway National (2025)- Voted the number one Realtor by Lancaster County Magazine (2025)- Featured on the Central Penn Business Journal CPBJ300 list (2025)- Listings managed by the group average 9 days on the marketWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Lancaster Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing team provides a distinct advantage for buyers and sellers, as active agents see more listings, manage more offers and inspections, and read local conditions accurately. In the current Lancaster area market, buyers are facing a tight, seller-favoring environment with just 1.9 months of supply and 112 active listings, according to the most recent local market data.With roughly 31% of homes selling above the asking price and a median sale price of about $260,000, sellers should expect strong interest if they prepare and price their properties correctly. Buyers, meanwhile, must act decisively, understand the financing requirements, and submit well-structured offers to succeed against other bids.Who Is Craig Hartranft?Craig Hartranft leads his residential real estate group from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty office in Lancaster.Outside of his daily property operations, he remains actively involved in the local community. He currently serves as a board member for the Lancaster County Food Hub, dedicating his time to regional civic initiatives. His team continues to welcome the opportunity to assist new clients.Buying or selling in Lancaster, PA? Reach Craig Hartranft at The Craig Hartranft Team at 717-560-5051.

Craig Hartranft

The Craig Hartranft Team

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Top Real Estate Agent in Lancaster, PA, Craig Hartranft Leads RealTrends' #1 Large Team in the City News Provided By The Craig Hartranft Team November 18, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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