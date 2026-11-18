Dealers can now handle inventory decisions and their online storefront within the AutosToday family, from sourcing and pricing to showing up in search results.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AutosToday for Dealers is expanding beyond inventory intelligence to offer DealerAssist websites for independent dealerships. Together, the two cover a used car's journey from acquisition to a buyer's first inquiry.The AutosToday for Dealers platform helps dealerships decide what to buy, what to pay and how to price, and shows how their inventory compares with nearby competitors.DealerAssist handles the next step: getting each car in front of local buyers. It builds a website from the dealership's inventory, with pages designed to show up in search results, and automatically updates prices, photos and availability. Every inquiry lands in one lead dashboard, which also shows what cars shoppers view most. With DealerChat, an optional add-on, salespeople can chat with shoppers while they look at a specific car.Both products connect to the dealership's existing DMS, so the same inventory, prices, and photos feed the platform and the website."A dealer can price a car right and still lose the sale if shoppers never see it, or see last week's price," said Tony Gashi, Founder of AutosToday and DealerAssist. "AutosToday for Dealers helps dealers make smarter decisions on every car, and DealerAssist helps get those cars in front of buyers."Independent dealerships that sign up for any AutosToday for Dealers plan by Nov. 30, 2026, receive six months of a DealerAssist website at no cost. A dealer's current website stays live until the new site is ready.More information about the offer is available here.About AutosTodayAutosToday is an automotive marketplace connecting shoppers, private sellers and dealers through listings, market data and VIN-powered insights. Its inventory intelligence platform, AutosToday for Dealers, helps independent dealerships make smarter decisions on what to buy, how to price, and when to act. DealerAssist, also part of the AutosToday family, builds dealership websites from each lot's inventory.

Jon Krasniqi

AutosToday for Dealers

+1 630-491-4124

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AutosToday for Dealers now offers DealerAssist websites to independent dealerships News Provided By AutosToday November 18, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Technology



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