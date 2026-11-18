Omar Mireles cuts the ribbon at Space Nuclear Power Corporation's Manufacture and Materials Development Facility in Los Alamos on Nov. 13, 2026.

Space Nuclear Power Corporation technicians inspect a model of component parts for the KRUSTY space nuclear power reactor.

Space Nuclear Power Corporation, the team behind KRUSTY, is advancing space nuclear power for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

New Los Alamos facility advances materials and component manufacturing for Space Nuclear Power Corporation's next-generation space reactor.

- Scott Lopez, Founder & CEO, New Mexico Nuclear AllianceRIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New Mexico Nuclear Alliance (NMNA) congratulates Space Nuclear Power Corporation, known as "SpaceNukes," on opening its Manufacture and Materials Development Facility in Los Alamos. The facility opened Nov. 13 at 150 Central Park Square, marking a significant step in the company's growth and an investment in New Mexico's advanced nuclear manufacturing economy.The facility will support materials development and manufacturing for SpaceNukes' Generation 2 space reactor, including additive manufacturing of components using nickel-based and refractory alloys. SpaceNukes says no radioactive material is handled at the site. Its work will focus on developing the specialized materials, processes, and components required for advanced reactor systems designed for space missions."SpaceNukes represents exactly the kind of innovation, entrepreneurship, and private-sector investment New Mexico should celebrate," said Scott Lopez, founder and CEO of NMNA. "This facility builds on our world-class nuclear research and engineering expertise and helps translate that strength into commercial manufacturing, space technology, and new economic opportunity. We congratulate CEO Andy Phelps and the entire SpaceNukes team on this important achievement."A NEW CAPABILITY FOR LOS ALAMOS AND THE NATIONSpaceNukes' Generation 2 reactor is designed to operate at higher temperatures. According to the company, raising heat-rejection temperature from roughly 350 to 550K allows a radiator of the same area to shed about six times as much heat, potentially enabling a smaller and lighter power system. Radiators can account for a substantial share of a space reactor system's mass, so improved heat rejection can expand mission flexibility.Achieving higher operating temperatures requires materials that can withstand demanding conditions over long missions. SpaceNukes is developing manufacturing approaches for nickel-based and refractory alloys, including metals such as tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, rhenium, and niobium. These materials are difficult to form, and many components require specialized production techniques and aerospace-quality processes.The Los Alamos facility will allow the company to develop and refine those processes close to New Mexico's nuclear and engineering talent base. The goal is to produce components that meet aerospace standards while supporting future reactor designs.The facility is led by Omar Mireles, SpaceNukes' director of manufacture and materials and head of the Generation 2 program. Mireles spent 13 years as a research engineer and principal investigator at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, where he led a major refractory alloy additive manufacturing project.The Los Alamos facility complements SpaceNukes' integration and test facility in Medina, Ohio.FROM RESEARCH TO COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENTSpaceNukes builds on New Mexico's nuclear research and development legacy. In 2018, the KRUSTY ground test demonstrated the Kilopower reactor operating at full temperature and power for 28 hours. The team behind the test later formed SpaceNukes. According to the company, the demonstration was the first full-power test of a new American space fission reactor in five decades.SpaceNukes has licensed Kilopower technology from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and is advancing reactor systems for government and commercial space missions. The new facility adds manufacturing and materials-development capability in the state where the technology's roots were established.Space nuclear systems can provide reliable power where sunlight is limited or continuous energy is needed, supporting future lunar, Martian, and deep-space missions.A VALUED NMNA PARTNERSpaceNukes is a valued NMNA partner. It sponsored and participated in the Alliance's 2026 Los Alamos Nuclear Forum, held Aug. 25 under the theme "Built in New Mexico. Deploying for the Nation." The Forum brought together more than 200 industry executives, national laboratory representatives, policymakers, academic leaders, and community stakeholders to discuss opportunities across New Mexico's nuclear ecosystem."At the Los Alamos Nuclear Forum, we saw strong interest in how New Mexico can turn its nuclear strengths into lasting economic activity," Lopez said. "SpaceNukes is putting that vision into practice. Its new facility shows how research and engineering can lead to specialized manufacturing, private investment, and technologies with applications far beyond our state's borders."ADVANCING SPACE AND NATIONAL SECURITY CAPABILITIESThe facility opening follows SpaceNukes' Oct. 21 announcement of an Other Transaction Agreement with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under its Fast Capacitance (Fat Cat) program. In collaboration with LANL, the company will design, build, and ground-test a Kilopower reactor incorporating active control.KRUSTY demonstrated passive load following, in which the reactor regulates its own power through thermal feedback. The new effort will test active control through a single control rod, advancing the technology toward operation under changing conditions and dynamic power demands. SpaceNukes has stated its goal of flying a nuclear reactor by 2028.For New Mexico, SpaceNukes' growth can help strengthen the advanced nuclear industrial base, expand demand for specialized skills, connect businesses with research institutions, and create opportunities for workers and suppliers. Capturing these benefits will require continued investment, workforce preparation, and policies that support innovation and responsible growth."New Mexico should not simply be where groundbreaking nuclear technologies are invented," Lopez said. "We should also be where they are commercialized, manufactured, financed, and deployed. SpaceNukes is demonstrating what that future can look like. By connecting our national laboratories, innovative companies, private capital, educational institutions, and public-sector leadership, we can build an advanced nuclear economy that creates opportunity for generations of New Mexicans."NMNA congratulates SpaceNukes on opening the facility and looks forward to continued collaboration.ABOUT THE NEW MEXICO NUCLEAR ALLIANCEThe New Mexico Nuclear Alliance (NMNA) is a statewide, industry-led 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to strengthening New Mexico's nuclear industry through education, advocacy, strategic partnerships, workforce development, and economic opportunity. NMNA connects industry leaders, national laboratories, educational institutions, policymakers, and communities to promote responsible development across the full nuclear lifecycle.

Scott Lopez

NM Nuclear Alliance

+1 505-399-9197

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NM Nuclear Alliance Congratulates Space Nuclear Power Corporation on Los Alamos Facility Opening News Provided By NM Nuclear Alliance November 18, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology...



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