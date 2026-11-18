Cognizant Technology Solutions / Key word(s): Product Launch

Introducing Cognizant® Patient Hub Operations: AI-enabled patient access offering designed to shorten the path from prescription to therapy

18.11.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, Cognizant Patient Hub Operations is designed to reduce administrative delays to therapy and let programs take on more patients without a commensurate increase in paperwork. TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today introduced Cognizant® Patient Hub Operations, an offering built on NVIDIA accelerated computing that pairs AI agents with healthcare-experienced specialists to support patients and help drive better access to therapy. Patient support teams spend much of their time on routine steps that stand between a prescription and therapy.



Before many patients can start therapy, someone has to confirm insurance coverage, obtain the insurer's approval and arrange financial assistance, all while handling growing volumes of calls, faxes and emails, with each step a potential source of delay for the patient. The offering starts coverage, authorization and financial assistance work together at the intake stage, so cases move in parallel. Cognizant Patient Hub Operations aims to speed enrollment and shorten the typical time from prescription to therapy from about 30 days to less than seven, a target based on Cognizant's analysis of current patient access workflows and case volumes. "Routine work and judgment calls need different kinds of attention," said Sandeep Bhasin, Global Head of Intuitive Operations and Automation, Cognizant. "Cognizant Patient Hub Operations hands routine steps to AI agents and keeps experienced specialists in charge of the decisions that matter. We expect this to give patients faster, better access to therapy, and that is how AI should work in healthcare." Cognizant Patient Hub Operations, built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, was developed drawing on NVIDIA technical expertise, with NVIDIA architects working alongside Cognizant teams from model tuning to voice training. "Agents can help healthcare organizations reduce administrative complexity and support the patient journey from prescription to therapy," said Alvin Dacosta, Vice President, Global Consulting, NVIDIA. "Working with Cognizant, we're bringing NVIDIA accelerated computing to specialized language models and agents designed to streamline patient access workflows while keeping healthcare specialists in control of critical decisions." The offering works with AI agents that handle patient conversations and routine administrative work, drawing on each program's prescribing information, standard operating procedures and payer rules. It is designed so healthcare-experienced Cognizant specialists review, approve or escalate AI-prepared actions through a single dashboard and keep the final say on any decision governed by regulations. The dashboard is designed to connect to Cognizant AI Nexus, the multi-model operating layer Cognizant launched in October, so clients can govern this work alongside their other AI operations. Where a program requires clinical expertise, specialists can draw on Cognizant's life sciences clinical staff of more than 5,000 pharmacists and doctors and more than 2,000 nurses. "Patient access sits where clinical, regulatory and commercial demands intersect," said Mohammad Haque, Global Head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms and large deals, Cognizant. "Our life sciences teams know how patient support programs run, and Cognizant Patient Hub Operations helps put that knowledge into each program. We see it as a way for life sciences companies to reach more patients across their brands while helping keep every program within its rules." The offering runs on NVIDIA accelerated computing and uses NVIDIA NIM microservices for speech; NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails to keep agents within approved topics, enforce policy and escalate to specialists; and NVIDIA Nemotron language and speech models customized by Cognizant for patient access, life sciences and relevant regulatory knowledge. Clients can host it in their own cloud environment and keep control of their data and any model customizations. It is designed to support HIPAA-aligned handling of patient information. Pre-built connectors link it to the CRM, contact center and workflow systems that clients already use. Cognizant built the offering as a reusable foundation, so each new program builds on the same core and adds only its own rules. At launch, the offering includes five AI agents: Patient Inquiry, Intelligent Routing, Translation, Human Handoff and Call Summarization. More are planned. Cognizant Patient Hub Operations is available now. Learn more by visiting this page. About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at or @cognizant. For more information, contact:

















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