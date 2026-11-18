MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's 'Mir Jafar' remark aimed at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Union government of only being concerned with "perception management".

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the state of India's economy while speaking at Columbia University in the United States drew sharp reactions from the BJP, with Gaurav Bhatia referring to the LoP as "India's Mir Jafar".

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress MP Pawan Khera told reporters, "The economy is in a poor state, but the government has no problem with that. However, it has a problem when Rahul Gandhi speaks about the state of the economy."

"The government is more concerned about Rahul Gandhi speaking and people listening to him than about improving the economy. Addressing the economic situation is not among its priorities," he said.

According to Khera, the BJP-led government is only about "perception management".

Moreover, the Congress leader claimed: "The government's efforts are always directed towards preventing any facts and truths from coming into the public domain."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that it does not matter whether Rahul Gandhi speaks about India's economy or not as communication is very easy in today's times.

"Whether Rahul Gandhi speaks or not, communication is very easy these days. People are aware of every single thing. Just as we receive all the news from the US, our news also reaches there. Therefore, there is no point in making such remarks," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, reacting to the BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia's remark, CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar asked, "Where were these people when Donald Trump insulted our country?"

He was referring to US President Donald Trump claiming to have stopped the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor and America's take on trade deal with India.

"These (BJP) people have certain terms like 'Mir Jafar' and so on. But the truth is these people were silent when Trump and others attacked our nation's sovereignty," he alleged.

Speaking at the Columbia University, Rahul Gandhi described the country as sitting on an "economic disaster".

He also alleged that India was facing "massive" unemployment and serious problems in its education system.

Criticising the LoP's remarks, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said: "People say Rahul Gandhi behaves childishly and is immature. Everyone knows that he is immature. However, when the Leader of Opposition makes such poisonous remarks on foreign soil, it becomes clear that he is 'anti-India', a cunning individual and India's 'Mir Jafar'."