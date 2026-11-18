MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 18 (IANS) In a significant tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced approval for the first phase of work on 'Zubeen Kshetra', a proposed memorial project aimed at preserving the singer's memories and cultural legacy for generations.

Making the announcement on the birth anniversary of the beloved singer, CM Sarma said that the first phase of work had been approved, marking an important step towards giving a permanent shape to the memorial initiative.

Sharing a photograph of an official note on social media platform X, the Chief Minister noted: "On the birth anniversary of our #BelovedZubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come."

The handwritten note accompanying the announcement indicates a proposed financial allocation of Rs 15 crore for the first phase.

It also refers to the preparation and tendering of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with further work on the subsequent phase to be considered after completion of the initial phase.

The phased approach suggests that the state government intends to develop the memorial in stages, with the first phase laying the foundation for the larger project.

The announcement carries particular significance as Zubeen Garg remains one of the most influential cultural icons of Assam, whose music transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries.

His contribution to Assamese music, cinema and India's wider musical landscape earned him an extraordinary following across generations.

The proposed Zubeen Kshetra is expected to serve as a lasting symbol of the singer's artistic journey and his deep connection with the people of Assam.

The Chief Minister's announcement on the singer's birth anniversary also brings renewed attention to the state government's efforts to institutionalise and preserve the legacy of an artist whose influence extended far beyond the world of music.

Further details regarding the project's design, location, timeline and execution are awaited.