MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CoinShares said it liquidated a meaningful portion of its crypto treasury in October, selling all of its Ether holdings and roughly half of its Solana position. The company reported that the sales generated $19.3 million, earmarked for a previously approved share buyback program.

In its third-quarter results released this week, CoinShares disclosed that it raised $16.6 million from the Ether sale and $2.7 million from the Solana sale, according to the filing shared with regulators and the accompanying earnings release.

CoinShares sold its entire Ethereum treasury and half of its Solana treasury in October, raising $19.3 million in total proceeds. The proceeds are intended to support CoinShares' share repurchases authorized under a board-approved $40 million program. As of Sept. 30, CoinShares still reported treasury holdings of 6,562 Ether, 50,213 Solana, and 235 Bitcoin at fair value. CoinShares reported total assets under management of $7.4 billion, up from $5.5 billion at the end of June, alongside $125 million in net inflows during the quarter. Revenue declined year over year, with earnings reflecting softer results despite the growth in AUM.

Key takeawaysWhy CoinShares is converting treasury crypto into cash

CoinShares' decision to unwind parts of its crypto treasury highlights how publicly traded digital asset managers balance long-term holdings with shareholder-focused capital allocation. By converting Ether and a portion of Solana into cash, the firm created funding headroom for repurchases.

According to the company's third-quarter results, the October sales provided $19.3 million-$16.6 million tied to Ether and $2.7 million tied to Solana-supporting a buyback authorization that had already been approved by the board.

Treasury snapshot and what it implies

The company also provided a snapshot of its crypto treasury at quarter-end. As of Sept. 30, CoinShares reported treasury holdings of 6,562 Ether, valued at a fair value of $17.6 million, and 50,213 Solana, valued at $5.9 million. CoinShares additionally reported holding 235 Bitcoin worth $19.6 million.

These figures are important for investors assessing whether the buyback-funded sales materially change the company's exposure to major assets. CoinShares did not claim it exited those markets entirely-rather, it reduced exposure by selling all Ether and about half of its Solana position, while still retaining both assets at quarter-end.

The buyback authorization and how much was actually approved

CoinShares' board approved a share repurchase program on Oct. 22 with authorization up to $40 million. The program was enabled under a broader framework shareholders approved in September, and it allows repurchases of up to 32.9 million shares-equivalent to 25% of shares outstanding.

The company stated that the buyback authorization runs until CoinShares' next annual meeting, expected in the second quarter of 2027. In connection with the latest update, CoinShares co-founder, president, and CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said the recent transactions offer“flexibility” to act when market conditions allow, adding that the quarter's buyback-related funding is“nearly half” of the board-authorized $40 million program.

AUM rises, but revenue softens

Beyond treasury management, CoinShares' quarterly update also detailed broader business performance. The company reported total assets under management of $7.4 billion, up from $5.5 billion at the end of June. It attributed the increase to a combination of higher crypto prices and $125 million in net inflows during the quarter.

However, the results also showed pressure in the income statement. CoinShares reported revenue of $27.7 million, down 45% compared with the same period a year earlier. The company said $19.1 million of that revenue came from asset management fees.

What investors should monitor next

With CoinShares using treasury liquidity to fund its repurchase program while continuing to report sizable holdings of Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana at quarter-end, the key question for shareholders is how quickly and how fully the firm will execute the $40 million authorization. Readers should also watch whether revenue contraction stabilizes as AUM remains elevated, and whether future treasury decisions further change the company's balance between crypto exposure and shareholder capital returns.

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