Equitas May Seek Universal Bank Licence Next Year, Says Interim CEO
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Equitas Small Finance Bank plans to apply for a universal banking licence next year, even as it navigates a leadership transition following the resignation of founder and former chief executive P.N. Vasudevan last month over“a perceived conflict of interest”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment