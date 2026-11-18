The decision was taken at the Second Round of Bangladesh-Jordan Political Consultations held in Amman on November 18, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

During the consultations, both sides recognized the importance of labor cooperation and agreed to make the joint committee operational to address issues concerning migrant workers.

The Jordanian side appreciated the valuable contribution of Bangladeshi workers to its economy, particularly in the garment sector.

MoFA Secretary (Bilateral) Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam led the Bangladesh delegation, while Ambassador Muhammad Abu Wandi, director of Jordan's Asia, Oceania, and African Affairs Department, headed the Jordanian delegation.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan Noor E. Helal Saifur Rahman was also present.

The activation of the joint committee is expected to provide a formal platform for the two countries to address labor-related challenges and strengthen cooperation on the protection and regularization of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Beyond labor cooperation, the two sides discussed expanding trade and investment, including opportunities in the garment and pharmaceutical sectors.

They also agreed to establish a Joint Business Forum to promote business-to-business engagement and facilitate commercial cooperation.

The consultations also covered cooperation in culture, tourism, connectivity, defense, and disaster management.

At the margins of the meeting, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations, providing a formal framework for regular exchanges between their foreign ministries.

The second round of consultations marked another step towards strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across different sectors.

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