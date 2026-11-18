MENAFN - Asia Times) Thousands of Filipinos have flooded the streets to protest President Donald Trump's visit this week, as dozens of activist groups call on the US Congress to halt his administration's plans for a massive new industrial hub as part of its“Pax Silica” initiative.

Students, activists, and Indigenous community leaders protested for several days before Trump arrived in Manila for this week's 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

As The Diplomat reported, around a dozen protesters were arrested as they clashed with police on Sunday while attempting to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is taking place. Another 276 were arrested in nearby Muntinlupa as they attempted to join the protests.

Protests took place across the country, including in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s home province of Ilocos Norte, where demonstrators carried banners reading“Trump Out! Reject Pax Silica!” and calling the initiative“imperialist plunder.” Another protest in Manila featured the slogan“Get off our lands, we are not for sale.”

The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April, but the framework agreement governing the proposed hub remains unsigned. Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said Tuesday that key terms needed further negotiation between Washington and Manila and that the agreement would not be discussed during Trump's summit meetings.

Marcos has billed the project as a way to bring in tens of billions in foreign investment and hundreds of thousands of jobs. But activists say he has not provided evidence to support those projections and is disregarding the potential harm to the people of Luzon.

According to The New York Times, the project is expected to use up to 90 million liters of water per day, triple the area's supply during the dry season. It would also use as much power as one-fifth of the electricity the Philippines consumed in 2024.