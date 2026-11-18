MENAFN - Pressat) BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, Cambridge Book Publishing will publish The Sausage Sunday Club by Elba T Snud in November 2026. It is a comic novel about a gang of dog walkers on an English country estate, and it is dedicated "to all those who set their alarms for silly o'clock".

Every dog-walking regular knows the type. There's always one who forecasts the weather wrong, one who has a theory about everything, and one whose small dog squares up to every Rottweiler on the field. On the thousand-acre grounds of the Great House, they all turn up at once.

Windy is a former national TV weather girl whose career unravelled after one too many "Clear skies ahead, folks" while hail smashed through viewers' windows. Dixon is an ex-Met officer who leaps out of bushes in a floppy raincoat and bucket hat to ask walkers what they thought of last night's detective drama. The Welshman spent years in a Japanese monastery learning karate and waxing fences. Presiding over them all is the Duchess, who loves a shoot, though "her eyes were not the best these days, so she didn't always hit the intended target".

Then there are the dogs: nine of them, from Codey the Chihuahua ("a timber wolf trapped in a 5lb body") to Princess Rebel, a former military K9 with wolf eyes. Every Sunday at 8am, the whole pack files into the estate's Refectory, where the dogs have their own table: "Nine settings, nine plates and nine little stools, each dog knowing its place at the table."

This particular December, five brothers are also making Sunday plans. In the corner of a pub that smells of bleach and stale ale, the eldest slaps a tatty, damp beermat on the table. "This is the blueprint," he whispers. Their target is the Great House's family silver, and their mum named all five after the Jackson Five.

They have chosen a night when the Duchess is out. What they haven't planned for is the Sausage Sunday Club.

The Sausage Sunday Club is for adult readers. A donation from every copy sold goes to Blood Cancer UK.