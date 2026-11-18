OLPRO brings iconic retro gaming to the great outdoors with a new collection of Atari-inspired camping and leisure products.

OLPRO, the UK outdoor leisure brand, is bringing a touch of retro nostalgia to the great outdoors with the launch of an exciting new range of limited edition Atari products.

Combining OLPRO's passion for outdoor living with the instantly recognisable heritage of one of gaming's most iconic brands, the collection features a range of exclusive products designed for outdoor adventures, festivals, camping trips and days in the garden.

The collection includes limited edition Atari tables, bags, chairs, Blankos and windbreaks, bringing together distinctive Atari branding and OLPRO's practical approach to outdoor leisure. Whether heading off on a camping holiday, enjoying a festival weekend or simply making the most of outdoor living, the range offers something a little different for fans of both brands.

Atari has been at the heart of gaming culture for more than 50 years, with its iconic logo and classic gaming heritage recognised by generations. This collaboration takes that nostalgia beyond the living room, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the brand in a completely new setting.

The partnership reflects OLPRO's continued ambition to develop innovative, distinctive products that bring personality and individuality to the outdoor leisure market.

Daniel Walton, OLPRO's Managing Director commented: "We're incredibly excited to bring Atari into the OLPRO world. Atari is such an iconic brand, and combining its heritage with our outdoor products has given us the opportunity to create something genuinely different. We think the collection will appeal to a wide audience, from lifelong Atari fans to a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts."

The OLPRO x Atari collection will be available to pre-order in limited quantities from Friday 13th November, with delivery in Spring 2027.

For more information and to explore the collection, visit

<< Ends>>

Press Information

Images:

Images of all the OLPRO x Atari products are available via this link:

Contact:

Chris Winstanley

Head of Marketing

OLPRO

Email: [email protected]