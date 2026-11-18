MENAFN - Pressat)– Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath design, introduces Kohler WasteLABTM to the UAE at Downtown Design Dubai 2026, presenting an innovative approach to material transformation through WasteLABAbstraTM Tile and DemiLavTM vessel sink. The debut is part of Kohler's Tales of Imagination installation, created in collaboration with award-winning designer Agata Kurzela.

At the heart of the WasteLAB story is a simple question: What if waste is not an end, but an ingredient? Through experimentation, design and craftsmanship, WasteLABreimagines manufacturing remnants as resources for new materials and products, uncovering unexpected value in what might otherwise be discarded.

At Downtown Design, this philosophy takes shape through A Tale of Transformation, where Abstra Tile and DemiLav bring together color, sculptural form and crafted texture in an exploration of making, breaking and remaking.

The installation traces a journey from waste to resource, reconsidering broken materials and manufacturing by-products as ingredients for something new. In doing so, it presents circularity not simply as a sustainability ambition, but as a source of creative possibility.

From Manufacturing Remnants to Considered Design

WasteLAB approaches Kohler's manufacturing waste streams with a designer's eye, exploring their potential as raw material for new forms, surfaces, and applications. This spirit of experimentation comes to life in the WasteLAB DemiLav vessel sink, where reclaimed materials are transformed into a durable composite with a distinctive visual character.

Handcrafted in small batches, each DemiLav possesses subtle variations that make every piece unique. Its refined rectangular basin combines a soft silhouette with an elegant terrazzo-like finish, creating depth, dimension and individuality to the surface.

DemiLav is manufactured from at least 70% material derived from Kohler manufacturing waste streams, repurposing materials including Vikrell®, cast-iron by-products and vitreous cull into a new functional form.

The result embodies the WasteLAB approach: materials once considered waste are reimagined through experimentation, craftsmanship and design as an object created for everyday use.

Abstra Tile: Material Transformation Becomes Surface

Alongside DemiLav, WasteLAB Abstra Tile carries the material story across architectural surfaces. At the Downtown Design installation, Abstra tiles appear in multiple finishes, bringing color, texture and tactility to A Tale of Transformation and creating an expressive backdrop for

Together, Abstra and DemiLav offer two distinct expressions of the same idea. Abstraextends transformation across the surrounding space, while DemiLav gives it sculptural, functional form.

For the Downtown Design presentation, selected Abstra 4x4 tiles include Buff, Marigold, Cloud, Ash, Velvet, Storm and Sage. The DemiLav featured within the installation is presented in Eggshell's exploration of waste-to-resource innovation.

A Tale of Transformation

WasteLAB is presented as part of Kohler's broader Tales of Imagination experience at Downtown Design Dubai 2026. Created with Agata Kurzela, the installation explores how unexpected sources can inspire new ideas through art, color, materiality and architecture.

For WasteLAB, inspiration begins with material that has already lived one life.

Rather than viewing discarded material as the conclusion of the manufacturing process, WasteLAB asks what it might become next. Through Abstra Tile and DemiLav vessel sink, that question becomes tangible, demonstrating how circular thinking can exist alongside craftsmanship, expressive materiality and contemporary design.

With its UAE debut, WasteLAB invites architects, designers and visitors to look differently at what is left behind and to discover the creative potential of materials waiting to begin another chapter.