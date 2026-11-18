MENAFN - Pressat) Hundreds of musicians from London and across the UK will come together for an enormous outdoor Christmas carol performance - and everyone is invited to be part of it. The Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir takes place on Saturday December 5th in Kings Cross, bringing together performers of all ages and abilities for a joyful celebration of carols and festive music. With new musicians signing up every day, there is still plenty of room for more, and participation is completely free.

Anyone can take part, whether you play a wind, brass or percussion instrument, or simply want to lend your voice to the choir. The programme will feature much-loved traditional carols, from O Come All Ye Faithful to Hark the Herald Angels Sing, alongside Christmas pop classics, orchestral favourites and beautiful specially arranged pieces. With music carefully selected to offer something for everyone, there will be parts to suit all experience and ability levels.

The performance will take place in the heart of Kings Cross, providing a spectacular festive setting surrounded by Christmas markets, shops, restaurants and a host of special winter activities. With hundreds of musicians already registered, the enormous ensemble will fill the space among the Christmas trees and lights, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of festive music and community spirit.

Event co-ordinator Adam Funnell said: "There's something truly special about bringing hundreds of people together to play and sing the music that makes Christmas so memorable. Our events are a wonderful opportunity to experience the excitement of performing as part of a huge ensemble, without the commitment of joining a regular group. Whether you're an experienced musician or picking up your instrument for the occasion, everyone can be part of the magic."

Now celebrating its 15th year, the event has grown from a small gathering of friends into a spectacular musical celebration attracting 500 or more performers. Musicians travel from all over the UK, and even across Europe, to take part. Guided by expert professional musical directors, the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir welcomes performers of every ability. No previous experience or rehearsal is necessary, and there is always room for more musicians.

Anyone wishing to perform can register online at bigchristmaswindorchestra to receive their sheet music ahead of the event. Participants can then arrive from 1pm on Saturday December 5th to join the festivities and perform throughout the afternoon. Taking part is entirely free, and accessibility needs will be catered for. Audiences are equally welcome to come along, enjoy the performance and even join in with the singing!

The event is kindly supported by Arts Council England, the Peoples Postcode Lottery and Kings Cross. Absolutely everyone is welcome to sign up now, ready to join in with the huge celebration of Christmas music.