MENAFN - Pressat) Musicians and singers from across the South West are invited to take part in a free outdoor Christmas concert in the heart of Plymouth on Sunday 6 December. The city will welcome the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir for the first time, as musicians and singers of all ages and abilities come together for an afternoon of festive music and carols.

The event is open to anyone who plays a wind, brass or percussion instrument, as well as singers joining the choir. Participation is entirely free, and with new musicians registering every day, there is still plenty of room for more people to get involved.

The programme will include traditional carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, alongside Christmas pop favourites, orchestral classics and specially arranged pieces. Music has been selected to accommodate a wide range of abilities, with parts available for both experienced performers and those who are relatively new to playing.

The first performance in Plymouth will take place in the city centre, close to Drake Circus. Musicians will gather among the Christmas trees and lights, bringing the sound of a large-scale orchestra and choir right into the heart of the city. With scores of performers already registered, the event is expected to create a lively festive atmosphere for shoppers, visitors and local residents.

Local event organiser Joules Williams said: "There's something truly special about bringing people together to play and sing the music that makes Christmas so memorable. This event has run for several years in London and is a real highlight of Christmas for many musicians. It's really exciting to be bringing it to Plymouth for the first time. Whether you're an experienced musician or just dusting off your instrument or voice for the occasion, everyone can be part of the magic."

Now in its 15th year, the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir has developed from a small gathering of friends into major annual musical events. Its London concerts now attract 500 or more performers, with professional musical directors guiding the ensemble.

Musicians and singers of all abilities are welcome, and no previous experience or rehearsal is required. Participants simply need to register in advance to receive their sheet music, with parts available to suit different levels of experience. There is no limit on the number of people who can join.

Those wishing to perform can register at bigchristmaswindorchestra and will receive their music ahead of the event. Participants can then arrive from 1pm on Sunday 6 December to join the festivities and take part in the afternoon's performance. Taking part is completely free, and accessibility needs will be catered for. The event is open to spectators, who can come along, enjoy the music and even join in with the singing.

The event is kindly supported by the People's Postcode Lottery, Arts Council England and Plymouth City Council. Everyone is welcome to help make the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir's first Plymouth appearance an exciting festive celebration of music and community.