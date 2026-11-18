81% of UK drivers were tailgated on a 30mph road in the past year (IAM RoadSmart). More than half feel road rage at least once a month, and almost one in ten every day (First Response Finance, Oct 2025). Aggressive behaviour was linked to around one in ten deaths on Britain's roads in 2023 (IAM RoadSmart analysis of DfT data). Off the road, a quarter of drivers were victims of vehicle crime in the past year, rising to 45% in town and city centres, and 8% came back to damage with no note left (RAC, Jan 2026).

Proof has launched in the UK with a simple idea: if someone loses their temper or causes harm on the road, you don't have to argue over who's to blame. The camera is your witness.

Proof's own research, in-depth interviews with UK dash cam owners in August 2026, found drivers carrying two kinds of worry:

On the road: the fear of a confrontation they can't control. As one driver put it, you can be a careful driver and still not control anyone else. When parked: what Proof calls "parked-car anxiety", the nagging fear of coming back to a scratch, a dent or a broken window with no idea who did it.

The Proof Z-4K is designed to protect drivers on the road and when parked:

4K front and HD rear recording, with sound to capture what is said during an incident. The sound can be switched off. 24/7 Live View allows owners to check on their car from their phone at any time. Automatic accident detection when parked alerts owners if another vehicle hits their car, including hit-and-run incidents, with a notification and video evidence. Easy footage sharing allows drivers to send video evidence to insurers or the police in minutes. Professional installation at the driver's home or workplace, taking approximately one hour, including app set-up. £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting and cloud storage. Footage is stored for 30 days before being automatically overwritten.

It weighs on men as much as anyone. Proof's research found that a father at the wheel thinks differently, because he has a family to protect. One father, whose wife and three-year-old were hit by a car pulling out, said: "That had an impact on me because my kid was involved and made me think about the safety of the vehicle." Another saw his daughter's car written off at a set of traffic lights. Both drivers said their light was green, neither could prove it, and it was settled as a shared-fault claim.

Without footage, it's one driver's word against another's, and a careful driver can end up sharing the blame. In 2025, Devon & Cornwall Police received 7,127 dash and helmet cam reports through Operation Snap (police FOI, reported Sep 2026).

A gift for a safer 2027: for anyone buying for parents who still drive, a new driver or a partner on the school run, Proof is the gift that's fitted for them. An engineer arrives, fits it and sets it up, so there's nothing to work out on Christmas Day.

Anna Radchenko, CEO of Proof UK, said: "British drivers don't want a fight. They want to know that if something happens, the truth is on record. You can't control other drivers. You can control whether there's a witness. We do the rest for you: one top-spec camera, fitted at your door, with the app ready on your phone. Your eyes stay with your car, wherever you are."

Notes to editors

The Proof Z-4K costs £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting at home or work and cloud storage. High-res product and in-car images are available on request. Review units, fitted at the reviewer's home or work, are available to journalists. Media enquiries and review units: Frank Marr, [email protected]