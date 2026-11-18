MENAFN - Pressat) Practised in major metropolitan areas across Europe, Whole-Body EMS combines active exercise with personal supervision. The international platform ems-training explains the method and helps people find qualified training providers.

LONDON, 17 November 2026 – Carrying the shopping, climbing stairs, keeping up with the family: muscle strength matters in everyday life. Yet finding a form of strength training that fits into a busy week - and feels right for the individual - is not always straightforward.

Whole-Body EMS offers a different approach. Typically provided in specialist boutique studios or medical and preventive healthcare settings, it combines guided exercises with electrical muscle stimulation. A qualified professional stays with the participant throughout the session, adapting the training to their needs.

For people discovering the method in the UK, ems-training provides a place to start. The international information platform answers questions about Whole-Body EMS, muscle health, costs and safety, alongside a search for professional training providers.

What happens during a session?

Whole-body electromyostimulation, usually shortened to Whole-Body EMS, uses individually controlled electrical impulses to stimulate several major muscle groups at the same time. Participants perform active exercises while a trainer adjusts the stimulation and guides their movements. Following gradual familiarisation, sessions typically last around 20 minutes.

Personal supervision is central to the training. Health conditions and possible contraindications are considered before starting, and the intensity is adjusted to the participant's experience and response. The trainer's attention is as much a part of the session as the equipment.

Backed by science

Research shows that professionally supervised Whole-Body EMS can improve muscle strength. In a comparison with high-intensity strength training, both methods produced strength gains, while EMS required less training time. Without the need for heavy weights, it can also offer older adults an accessible way to strengthen their muscles under professional guidance.

With short sessions and personal guidance, Whole-Body EMS offers an alternative to conventional strength training for people looking to build and maintain muscle strength.

Experience behind the information

Behind ems-training is miha bodytec, a German medical device manufacturer that has helped shape professional Whole-Body EMS since 2007. The company develops and manufactures its systems in Germany, and its equipment has been used in numerous scientific studies. It also contributes to standards development and supports training institutes that educate EMS professionals using its technology.

Through ems-training, miha bodytec makes this knowledge accessible beyond the industry. The platform explains scientific findings in everyday language, discusses benefits and limitations, and helps readers understand what to look for in a professional training environment.

For anyone considering their first session, that means knowing what to expect and which questions to ask. The provider search then helps them take the next step: finding a qualified professional who can discuss their needs and guide their training.

Further information:

Research and study references:

Whole-Body EMS: scientific evidence

HIT comparison study (Kemmler et al., 2016)

UK media enquiries

miha bodytec EMS UK Ltd

Email: [email protected]