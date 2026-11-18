MENAFN - Pressat) One of the UK's leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, J&J Global Fulfilment has opened a second fulfilment centre in Columbus, Ohio, more than doubling the company's footprint in the city and marking a significant step forward in its long-term commitment to the US market.

The new 155,000-square-foot facility joins J&J's existing Columbus site, together providing over 250,000 square feet of capacity and the infrastructure to support higher volumes, a growing client base and more complex fulfilment requirements. Built from the ground up with futureproofing in mind, the new centre has been designed with the headroom required for automation technology and a warehouse layout optimised for high-volume, high-efficiency processing.

The opening forms part of a wider programme of investment in J&J's US operations – spanning infrastructure, people and technology – made possible by J&J's acquisition by the QLS Group in November 2025. J&J first established a US presence in Columbus in 2016, later expanding with a second site in Las Vegas in 2022. The second Columbus centre represents the next phase of that growth, accelerated by the backing of the QLS Group.

Demand for localised US fulfilment has grown sharply over the past year, driven by changes to the US trade environment. The indefinite suspension of the $800 de minimis exemption, combined with a shifting tariff landscape, has made shipping direct to US consumers from overseas considerably more complex and costly.

For UK and European brands, holding stock in the US and importing in bulk offers a more straightforward route to the market and greater protection against further legislative change. The new Columbus facility provides the capacity to support that demand, both for J&J's existing client base and for new clients looking to establish or strengthen a US fulfilment operation.

Alongside the new site, J&J has invested in the team behind its US operation. Earlier this year, the business appointed Zak Hancock as its first dedicated US Managing Director. Since joining, Zak has overseen the go-live of the new Columbus facility and made a series of senior hires across operations, inventory management and fulfilment.

Zak Hancock, USA Managing Director of J&J Global Fulfilment and Board Member of the QLS Group, said:“The work we've put into J&J USA over the past year goes well beyond bricks and mortar. We've invested in the right people, sharpened our processes and built a team that's ready to scale. The new Columbus facility gives us the physical capacity to match those ambitions, and we're well-placed to take on new clients while continuing to raise the bar for our existing ones.”

Quincy Boogers, CEO of QLS Group, said:“Investing in J&J's US operation has been a clear priority since J&J joined the QLS Group. The US market represents a significant opportunity, and the new Columbus facility is a reflection of our commitment to building the infrastructure J&J needs to grow into it.”

The new Columbus facility is now open to both new and existing J&J clients. Further updates on J&J USA's technology and automation plans are expected in the new year.

ENDS

For further information, please contact Kristian Longden at [email protected].

Notes to editors

About J&J Global Fulfilment

Founded in 2010, J&J Global Fulfilment is the world's first cloud-based fulfilment company, backed by a global network of fulfilment centres. With sites across the UK, Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia, J&J specialises in providing the technology, knowledge, and infrastructure required to enable eCommerce growth and operational excellence. In November 2025, J&J joined the QLS Group, becoming part of one of Europe's largest independent eCommerce fulfilment providers.

About QLS Group

QLS Group's origins date back to 1990, when the business was founded as a Netherlands-based parcel service company. It moved into eCommerce fulfilment in 2015 and remains family-owned today. The Group has grown through the acquisitions of J&J Global Fulfilment and ShopWeDo and now operates across Europe, the UK, North America and Australia. In the US, the Group operates through J&J Global Fulfilment.