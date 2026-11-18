Düsseldorf, 17 November 2026 – Healthcare systems across Europe are facing growing pressure. Ageing populations, the rising burden of chronic diseases and shortages of skilled healthcare professionals are increasing demand while limiting capacity. Solutions that make diagnosis and treatment more efficient, support healthcare workers and enable connected care across hospitals and homes are becoming increasingly important.

Against this backdrop, Taiwan will present its first Taiwan Flagship Showcase at MEDICA Düsseldorf from 16 to 19 November 2026. Presented under the banner of“Team Taiwan,” the national platform brings together Taiwanese expertise in medical technology, digital technologies, smart healthcare, medical materials and precision manufacturing. The showcase will be located in Hall 16 at Booth B13. More than a traditional exhibition space, the Taiwan Flagship Showcase demonstrates how Taiwanese companies can work together to deliver integrated solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Taiwan has long been a trusted partner in global medical supply chains. We are committed to providing secure and reliable solutions, while working closely with international partners to build a smarter and more accessible healthcare future,” said Simon Wang, President & CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

A total of 220 Taiwanese companies will participate in MEDICA 2026, including 97 exhibitors organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA) and TAITRA across Halls 3, 5, 6 and 16. As an internationally oriented healthcare and technology ecosystem, Taiwan combines strong ICT capabilities, advanced manufacturing and integrated supply-chain structures. This combination enables agile, reliable and customizable solutions for international healthcare systems and medical technology partners.

Digital healthcare solutions for the future of care

Taiwanese companies are advancing digital healthcare through innovative technologies in diagnostics, robotic surgery, and smart care. Bio Preventive Medicine presents DNlite-IVD103, a non-invasive, urine-based solution for risk prediction and monitoring in diabetic kidney disease. With NAOTRAC and KRYSTOLENS, BRAIN NAVI combines robotic navigation and endoscopic visualization for neurosurgery, while HUIJIA HEALTH LIFE TECHNOLOGY combines its nFOPT® non-invasive fiber-optic monitoring technology with AI to deliver smart healthcare solutions. Together, these examples illustrate Taiwan's ability to combine biomarker-based diagnostics, artificial intelligence, robotics and continuous monitoring to support more connected models of healthcare.

Medical manufacturing and integrated supply chains

A second focus is Taiwan's industrial foundation for medical technology. Lagis Enterprise presents surgical solutions for laparoscopic and endoscopic care, including trocar systems, single-port access devices and endoscopic instruments. Formosa Plastics showcases medical materials and

components such as medical packaging films, cryogenic tubes, respiratory tubing and prefilled catheter flush syringes, while United Orthopedic develops artificial knee and hip joint components. Together, these companies illustrate the depth of Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities – from materials and surgical systems to implant components – as well as its ability to deliver reliable and application-specific solutions for the international medical technology industry.

Through the Taiwan Flagship Showcase, Taiwan positions itself as a reliable and long-term partner for the European healthcare industry. Its participation demonstrates how technological innovation, industrial capabilities and international cooperation can work together to address the evolving needs of healthcare in Europe. International healthcare professionals, buyers and industry partners are invited to visit the Taiwan Flagship Showcase at Hall 16, Booth B13, to explore collaboration opportunities with Taiwan's healthcare ecosystem.

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Caption: Taiwan presents its first Taiwan Flagship Showcase at MEDICA 2026 in Düsseldorf. Presented under the banner of "Team Taiwan," the national platform brings together Taiwanese expertise in medical technology, digital technologies, smart healthcare, medical materials and precision manufacturing. Photo: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

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