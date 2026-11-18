MENAFN - Pressat)A Whitstable audiologist who left a senior NHS hospital role and went on to open an independent clinic on the town's seafront has been named the UK's Supervisor of the Year, less than four years after opening its doors.

Adam Chell, founder of Whitstable Hearing on Beach Walk, received the award from the British Academy of Audiology (BAA), the largest professional body in UK audiology, at its annual national conference in Liverpool.

Presented in memory of Paul Doody, an audiologist remembered for his devotion to training, the award recognises a clinician who has gone above and beyond for students and trainees, giving them leadership, guidance and inspiration.

At Whitstable Hearing, that training happens one to one. Adam currently supervises trainee audiologist Adam Foster, guiding him through every part of patient care at the clinic.

Adam Chell said: "Audiology isn't really about ears, it's about people. The moment someone hears their grandchild clearly again, or follows a conversation in a busy café for the first time in years, is why we do this job. Supervising is my chance to pass that on. Watching Adam Foster grow into an audiologist I would trust with my own family has been the best part of my work, and to be recognised for it by my own profession means more than I can say."

Adam Foster said: "Adam never just tells me what to do. He asks what I think and why, then shows me how to do it better. He's taught me that the test results are only half the picture, and that the person in the chair always comes first. I couldn't have asked for a better person to learn from, and nobody deserves this more."

Born and raised in Kent, Adam qualified in 2009 and spent years in NHS children's hearing services, rising to Chief Paediatric Audiologist at Basildon University Hospital. He went on to work for one of the world's leading hearing aid manufacturers and was highly commended in the Rayovac Audiologist of the Year awards in both 2017 and 2018. In March 2023 he came home to the Kent coast to open Whitstable Hearing with his wife, Amy.

Since then the clinic has become part of the town's life. It hosts a local tinnitus support group and has run community hearing events, alongside its everyday care for patients from across the area.

Looking ahead, Adam added: "A lot of training happens in large hospital departments, and that's vital. But a small clinic can give a trainee something different: time, close supervision and the chance to follow patients over months and years. The profession needs more audiologists, and I'd love this award to encourage more independent practices to take someone on."

Whitstable Hearing offers hearing tests, hearing aids, ear wax removal and tinnitus support from The Savoy, 5 Beach Walk, Whitstable.