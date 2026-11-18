MENAFN - Pressat) Alton and London, 17 November 2026 – 1pMobile, the UK pay-as-you-go mobile provider, has launched 1pRewards with Spendstream, a new customer rewards programme built around straightforward everyday value.

1pRewards is a dedicated branded experience where eligible customers can access discounted digital gift cards from over 200 high-street brands and a curated range of retail offers. The proposition reflects 1pMobile's established focus on clear value and simple customer journeys.

The programme is built around the shops customers already use every week. Members currently save 5% at M&S, 2.5% at Tesco and Asda, 2% at Iceland and 1.5% at Waitrose, with further discounts at Sainsbury's and at high-street and dining brands including Boots, John Lewis, TK Maxx, Greggs, Nando's and Starbucks.

Because the discount applies to everyday spending such as the weekly food shop, the savings add up over the year. Based on typical household spending across groceries, clothing, travel and eating out, a household could save more than £360 a year with 1pRewards. Savings come off the price at the point of purchase, rather than being paid back later as cashback or points. Savings estimates are illustrative and depend on where, how and how much members spend.

Customers can browse participating retailers, review the saving or offer available and see applicable conditions before completing a transaction. Digital gift cards are delivered electronically for use under the relevant retailer's terms. Participating brands, rates, denominations and availability may change over time.

"Our customers choose 1pMobile because they value clarity and a fair deal. 1pRewards has been designed with the same principles: useful savings, a straightforward experience and no unnecessary complexity. Spendstream gives us the specialist infrastructure and merchant relationships to bring that proposition to customers under a brand they already trust."

- 1pMobile spokesperson

Spendstream provides the managed rewards infrastructure behind the programme, including UK merchant connectivity, gift card supply, offer management, fulfilment, platform controls and day-to-day operations. 1pMobile retains ownership of the customer relationship, branded experience and programme communications.

The arrangement enables 1pMobile to add a new benefit without diverting its product and service teams into building a separate rewards operation. It also gives the programme room to develop as customer needs and retailer participation evolve.

"1pMobile has a strong reputation for simple, transparent value. That makes it an excellent fit for a rewards programme focused on everyday usefulness. Spendstream will take care of the complex merchant and operational layer so the 1pRewards experience can remain clear, relevant and unmistakably 1pMobile."

- Bradley Blake, founder and chief executive officer, Spendstream

1pRewards is now live for eligible customers. Eligibility, access information and programme terms are available through 1pMobile and within the 1pRewards experience at .

About 1pMobile

1pMobile is a UK pay-as-you-go mobile provider and a trading name of Telecommunications Management Limited, registered in England and Wales under company number 03592271. Media enquiries: [email protected], 03333 442278.

About Spendstream

Spendstream is the fully managed rewards team behind consumer-facing brands. Its platform combines digital gift cards, affiliate offers, cashback and open-banking capabilities from more than 4,000 UK brands. Partners can launch a white-label programme or embed the same rewards engine through an API, while Spendstream manages merchant relationships, integrations, fulfilment, fraud controls and day-to-day operations. Spendstream Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 16056707).