The documentation sets out the basis for progressing the necessary due diligence, transaction workstreams and preparation of admission documentation.

The company is targeting the second half of January 2027 for the circulation of documentation seeking shareholder approval, with completion of the proposed transaction and admission to trading currently anticipated during the first half of February 2027.

The proposed timetable remains subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, and fulfilment of the relevant transaction requirements.

In parallel with the listing preparations, Enexergy continues to pursue both equity and debt funding to support the development of its UK waste-to-oil facility.

The company will provide further updates as the proposed transaction progresses and additional information becomes available.

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