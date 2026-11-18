Almost every woman who drives has a story. Someone tailgates her on the school run, shouts at her at a roundabout, revs beside her at the lights or follows her home. Surveys suggest it is the norm, not the exception. Only 52% of women feel safe driving at night, compared with 71% of men (National Accident Helpline, Oct 2025). In a 2021 poll of 1,500 women, 44% had had sexist insults shouted at them by other drivers, 31% had had engines revved at them at traffic lights and 14% had been followed (Motor Fuel Group).

Proof, the connected dash cam brand that launched in the UK this month, is built around those moments. In in-depth interviews with UK dash cam owners for Proof in August 2026, the drivers who feel most exposed on the road (women, new drivers and people new to the UK) described feeling scared, small and invisible. One said: "If you're exiting a roundabout, you have the right of way, and people still drive past you. It was very scary, and I just felt stupid because of it." Another said: "Other drivers can make me feel unsafe, vulnerable, because there are people who behave very aggressively on the road."

The researchers found the same turning point again and again: when a driver says "I'm recording everything", the tone of the confrontation changes. One woman described a frightening moment when she locked her car doors, pointed to her dash cam and said "I'm recording". The man changed his behaviour straight away and walked off. The camera becomes a quiet, independent witness. Nobody has to shout back.

For many of the women interviewed, the car is more than transport. For mums in particular, it means independence: getting the children to school, getting to work and running their own day without asking anyone for a lift. Proof's aim is to protect that independence and give drivers back their dignity and agency.

The Proof Z-4K records in 4K at the front and HD at the rear, day and night, with sound, so the words are on record too. The sound can be switched off. Drivers can check on their parked car from their phone at any time through 24/7 Live View. If another car bumps into it while it is parked, even in a hit and run, automatic accident detection sends an alert and the video to prove it. A Proof engineer fits it at the driver's home or workplace in about an hour and sets up the app before leaving, so there are no wires, tools or YouTube tutorials. It costs £499 (RRP £699), with professional fitting included.

Anna Radchenko, CEO of Proof UK, said: "Dash cams have always been marketed to men who like gadgets. We started by listening to women about how it feels to be intimidated in your own car with your children in the back. You can't control other drivers. You can control whether there's a witness. Proof gives women that quiet confidence, and it's fitted for you."

Notes to editors

The driver quotes and the "I'm recording everything" finding come from in-depth interviews with UK dash cam owners carried out for Proof by Change Activators in August 2026. The Proof Z-4K costs £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting at home or work and cloud storage. High-res product and in-car images are available on request. Review units, fitted at the reviewer's home or work, are available to journalists. Media enquiries and review units: Frank Marr, [email protected]