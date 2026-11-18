For anyone who earns a living from a van, a break-in or a disputed bump costs far more than the repair. In-depth interviews carried out for Proof by Change Activators found that for these drivers, the vehicle is a key work tool and a source of livelihood. As they put it: "The car is my means of income." What they fear losing is the income itself.

The figures show why. One in five UK van drivers had tools stolen in 2025, at an average of £1,710 a time, and a quarter of those hit lost a full week of work (Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles poll of 1,000 van drivers, reported by What Car?, Oct 2026). Among self-employed tradespeople, 94% of tool theft victims never got their tools back, and 77% say the constant worry is damaging their mental health (Simply Business survey of 645 tradespeople, March 2026).

Proof, the connected dash cam brand that launched in the UK this month, is now offering its Proof Z-4K to these drivers. Proof records at the front and the rear, and if the parked van is hit, the owner gets an alert and the video.

The Proof Z-4K is built for that working day:

It records in 4K at the front and HD at the rear, with sound, which can be switched off. 24/7 Live View lets the owner check on a parked van from their phone at any time, from the job or from home. Automatic accident detection when parked: if another vehicle bumps into the van, even in a hit and run, the owner gets a notification and the video to prove it. Footage can be shared with an insurer or the police in minutes. A Proof engineer fits it at the driver's yard, depot or home in about an hour and sets up the app, so the van doesn't lose a day in a garage. It fits cars and small vans, not lorries. It costs £499 (RRP £699), with professional fitting and cloud storage included. Footage is stored for 30 days before being automatically overwritten.

Without footage, it's one driver's word against another's, and a careful driver can end up sharing the blame. In 2025, Devon & Cornwall Police received 7,127 dash and helmet cam reports through Operation Snap (police FOI, reported Sep 2026).

Anna Radchenko, CEO of Proof UK, said: "If your van is your living, you can't afford a week off the road arguing about who hit whom. You can't control other drivers. You can control whether there's a witness. We fit it where you work, the app is ready on your phone before we leave, and the footage is there if you ever need it."

Notes to editors

The Proof Z-4K costs £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting at home or work and cloud storage. High-res product and in-car images are available on request. Review units, fitted at the reviewer's home or work, are available to journalists. Media enquiries and review units: Frank Marr, [email protected]