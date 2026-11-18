MENAFN - Pressat) Eight months after opening to clients, TabTrade has been named Best New Broker by LeapRate, the forex and fintech industry news site.

TabTrade, a global forex and CFD broker with zero average spreads on major forex pairs, has won Best New Broker at the LeapRate Awards 2026. LeapRate announced the winners today on LeapRate.

TabTrade opened to clients on 12 March 2026. Since then TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd has been granted an Investment Dealer licence by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, and the broker has launched TabTrade Social copy trading, Swap-Free accounts and MAM and PAMM accounts for money managers. It became the first broker to integrate with the TradePoints loyalty programme, and its Edge account was measured by Datalyst at an average of 0.04 pips across the major currency pairs.

“We set out to build the broker we would want to trade with ourselves, with spreads someone else measures and a team that picks up the phone,” said Benjamin Boulter, Founder and CEO of TabTrade.“Being named Best New Broker eight months in tells us the industry has noticed. There is a lot more coming before our first anniversary in March.”

Trading CFDs and forex on margin carries a high level of risk and may result in losses exceeding deposits.

About TabTrade

TabTrade is a fully regulated multi-asset CFD broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares, and cryptocurrencies with institutional-grade execution.

Built around the philosophy "Markets made simple" the platform is designed to make professional trading infrastructure more accessible to modern traders. It provides 0.0 pip average spreads on major forex pairs, leverage up to 1:1000, low-latency connectivity via Equinix LD5, and client funds are held in segregated accounts.

Traders can use platforms like MetaTrader 5 (desktop, web, and mobile), with tools for algorithmic, copy, and API trading, plus a choice of Standard, Edge, and VIP accounts, $0 minimum deposit options, and 24/7 support.

TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated in Mauritius (Company Number 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.