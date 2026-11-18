MENAFN - Pressat) UK water charity highlights the impact of water poverty on children's health and education, urging governments, communities and individuals to help protect every child's right to safe drinking water.

HEREFORD – UK – 18 November 2026 – Hope Spring Wate, a UK-registered clean water charity, is marking World Children's Day 2026 by calling for stronger global action to ensure children have access to safe drinking water, warning that water poverty continues to threaten children's health, education and future opportunities.

Observed annually on 20 November, World Children's Day promotes children's rights and wellbeing. This year's official UNICEF theme, "My Day, My Rights, My Future," encourages children to speak about their experiences and aspirations while calling on adults and decision-makers to protect their rights.

Despite international efforts to improve water access, millions of children continue to face serious challenges.

World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme research shows that approximately 2.1 billion people globally lacked safely managed drinking water at home in 2024. Furthermore, a 2026 WHO/UNICEF assessment found that 429 million school-age children lacked basic drinking water services at school in 2025.

These figures highlight the continuing inequalities affecting children, particularly those growing up in underserved communities.

Unsafe drinking water increases exposure to preventable diseases, while unreliable supplies can disrupt children's education and daily routines. In some communities, children must travel considerable distances to collect water, reducing the time available for learning, rest and play.

Hope Spring is urging governments, development organisations, businesses and individuals to prioritise sustainable water infrastructure, sanitation facilities and hygiene education.

Access to clean water should not depend on where a child is born or the financial circumstances of their family.

Lolade Aderibibe, spokesperson for Hope Spring, said:

"Children should be thinking about school, friendships and the future they want, not worrying about whether they have clean water to drink. World Children's Day reminds us that protecting children's rights begins with ensuring they have access to the basic necessities needed to grow up healthy, safe and confident."

Through its charitable activities, Hope Spring supports clean water and sanitation projects in underserved African communities, particularly in Nigeria.

Its initiatives include community boreholes, wells and hygiene education programmes designed to improve access to essential services.

Among its recent activities is the completion of the Angwan Kyauta community borehole project in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, commissioned in October 2026 to improve water access for local families.

While such projects demonstrate the importance of community-led solutions, the global scale of water poverty requires continued investment and cooperation.

Hope Spring believes that World Children's Day should encourage practical action beyond awareness campaigns.

The charity is calling on individuals, schools and organisations to help raise awareness of water poverty, support sustainable clean water initiatives and encourage greater investment in safe drinking water for children.

As World Children's Day 2026 is observed worldwide, Hope Spring emphasises that every child deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy, receive an education and build a brighter future.

Members of the public can learn more about