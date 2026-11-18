Keysim Supports Remembrance Sunday Livestream At Royal British Legion - Wickford Branch
Royal British Legion - Wickford Branch used KeySIM connectivity to livestream its Remembrance Sunday event, with a Teltonika ALTOS 5G router providing the connection.
The event needed dependable connectivity to support a smooth livestream. The ALTOS was used with a KeySIM SIM, which can connect across Vodafone, O2, EE and Three. All four networks were measured at the venue, and EE was found to provide the best connection. KeySIM's network steerer was then used to steer the SIM to EE, and the livestream went perfectly.
Harry Castle, IT Consultant at OnePoint IT, who managed the streaming, said:“The Teltonika ALTOS and KeySIM worked really well. Being able to measure the networks at the venue and steer the SIM to the strongest option helped us deliver the livestream without a hitch.”
The KeySIM Foundation supports charities by providing subsidised or donated connectivity. Through the Foundation, KeySIM provided the equipment hire and connectivity for the event free of charge.
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