MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Italy have discussed expanding air connectivity between the two countries, including the possibility of expanding an Italian airline's flight operations to Atyrau, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev, Italy's Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Sergio Martes, and Director General of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) Alexander D'Orsogna on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The parties also agreed to sign a new agreement to expand flight services between the two countries.

"We are interested in further expanding air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Italy. The launch of new routes and an increase in flight frequencies will be mutually beneficial for both countries, contributing to the development of tourism, business and economic ties while providing passengers with more travel opportunities," Lastaev said.

The discussions also covered the introduction of new technologies, digitalization and the development of environmentally sustainable air transport.

The parties exchanged views on the effective use of data in aviation and the development of a digital ecosystem aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted, safe and sustainable operation of the aviation sector.