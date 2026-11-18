MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The New Development Bank (NDB) signed a $300 million loan agreement with the Uzbek government on November 17 to finance the first phase of a project aimed at expanding low-carbon energy generation, including solar, wind, hydropower and nuclear power.

According to the NDB, the financing will support the implementation of low-carbon energy projects as Uzbekistan seeks to meet rapidly growing electricity demand, diversify its energy mix and reduce its dependence on natural gas.

The Low Carbon Energy Sector Development Project is also intended to strengthen the country's energy security, increase the supply of clean electricity to households and industries, and support Uzbekistan's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Coordinated by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the project is expected to contribute to sustainable socioeconomic development and support the objectives of the country's Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy.

The bank said the initiative would also help promote industrial growth, improve living standards and enhance the reliability of electricity supply across the country.

"This loan marks an important step in the New Development Bank's partnership with Uzbekistan, its newest member country and the first member state from Central Asia," NDB Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Roman Serov said.

He added that the bank was developing a pipeline of projects in Uzbekistan focused on infrastructure support through new financial instruments.

The New Development Bank is a multilateral development bank established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It finances infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing economies.

The bank currently has 10 member countries. It began expanding its membership beyond its five founding members in 2021.