MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural edition shows final mile costs up 10.5% year over year and identifies verticals most exposed to delivery security risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, has launched its inaugural Final Mile Index, tracking quarterly U.S. delivery costs, performance trends, and risk factors. The Q3 2026 edition puts the Final Mile Cost Index at 149.8 (2019 = 100), up 10.5% year over year and about three times the 3.5% rise in consumer prices. The edition also tracks a record diesel price and second-quarter cargo theft losses that more than doubled.

The Final Mile Index includes data from two U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Indexes: couriers and messengers (NAICS 492) representing B2C and parcel segments, and local general freight trucking (NAICS 484110), focused on B2B and big-and-bulky freight. Each edition evaluates fuel trends, driver availability, cargo theft dynamics, and delivery performance metrics, with GEODIS' perspective on what reduces each exposure.

GEODIS built this report around the three questions shippers serving the U.S. raise most once the invoice is understood: where freight is most exposed in the final mile, who answers when it goes missing or a truck crashes, and which controls actually reduce the exposure. Answering them gives shippers the visibility and accountability to deliver in the promised window, in full and intact, with a clear owner if something goes wrong.

"While pricing varies by customer, delivery service must always remain consistent, reliable, and accountable," said Kevvon Burdette, SVP, Business Development, Transportation, GEODIS. "Factors like cargo theft, chargebacks, and accidents threaten delivery certainty and raise costs. The Final Mile Index provides the benchmarks shippers need to spot risks, protect budgets, and build resilience."

As part of this U.S. initiative, the index maps key final mile risk factors across base pricing, surcharges, theft vulnerabilities, and liability exposure, including GEODIS's first ranking of the verticals most exposed in the final mile: food, beverage and grocery, household goods and big-and-bulky, high-tech goods, and personal care and beauty. The report also outlines carrier vetting and accountability protocols, giving supply chain leaders questions to raise during budget planning meetings

Headline readings from the inaugural U.S. edition include:



Cost Inflation: Final mile costs are up 49.8% since 2019, against 30.8% for consumer prices. B2C parcel and courier rose 10.2% to 163.5, and B2B local freight rose 10.7% to 136.0, now above its 2022 peak. September alone read 152.0, the highest month on record.

Operator Pressure: In a FarEye survey, 88% of delivery operators said costs are growing as fast as or faster than revenue. Operators named fuel (70%) and driver cost and availability (51%) as their biggest pressures.

Fuel: Retail diesel reached a record $6.53 a gallon on Sept. 21, 2026, 74% above a year earlier.

Cargo Security: Verisk CargoNet reported 677 cargo thefts across all modes in Q2, down 26%, while estimated losses more than doubled to $304.6M from $135.7M. Additionally, warehouses and distribution centers made up 37% of Q2 theft incidents. Liability Exposure: One major retailer fines non-compliant cases at 3% of the cost of goods. On $100M of goods with 10% of cases late or short, that is $300,000 a year, before redelivery and expedite costs.



"Shippers cannot afford to treat surprise delivery expenses as fixed operational noise," said Rob Greene, EVP, Transportation, GEODIS. "As executive teams evaluate upcoming budgets, I challenge supply chain leaders to bring at least one of this report's core questions to their next meeting, from who holds final liability when a delivery breaks to where freight is most exposed."

Looking ahead, GEODIS expects the U.S. Final Mile Cost Index to stay above 145 in the fourth quarter as September's diesel spike reaches fuel surcharges and peak-season surcharges.

Download the full Final Mile Index at .

GEODIS –

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 48,000 employees. In 2025, GEODIS generated €10.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

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