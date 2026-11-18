MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Street Advisors (“Baker Street”), a San Francisco-based independent registered investment advisor overseeing approximately $21 billion in client assets for more than 540 families, today announced it has promoted four of its executives to the role of Partner.

Jeff Bardini, Alex Gannon, Ryan Murray, and Annie Endozo Roth, all Managing Directors, have each been promoted to Partner, effective January 1, 2027.

“Jeff, Alex, Ryan, and Annie are highly skilled wealth management professionals who have demonstrated sound judgment, leadership, and a deep commitment to their clients,” said Chris Wilkens, CEO of Baker Street Advisors.“As the Bay Area continues to generate significant wealth, it is imperative that we grow alongside our clients and meet their increasingly complex needs. Expanding our partnership strengthens our ability to serve these families and build an enduring firm for generations to come.”

Jeff Bardini joined Baker Street in 2008. Previously, he was a Senior Private Client Advisor at Deloitte Tax LLP. Bardini holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designations. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), where he previously served on the investment committee. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Alex Gannon joined Baker Street in 2013. Previously, he was a Senior Audit Associate in the Alternative Investment Funds group at KPMG. Gannon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. He graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Annie Endozo Roth joined Baker Street in 2013. Previously, she held an advisory role at Wetherby Asset Management in San Francisco. She also served on the Board of Trustees of San Domenico School in San Anselmo, California, where she chaired the Investment Committee. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics.

Ryan Murray joined Baker Street in 2023. Previously, he held roles at Goldman Sachs in the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Division and Merrill Lynch in Private Wealth Management. He also helped establish Syon Capital, a San Francisco-based independent advisory firm, where he served as a wealth advisor and Chief Relationship Officer. He holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) designation and graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, concentrating in Finance and Accounting.

"San Francisco is a global hub for technological innovation and has long been at the center of significant wealth creation. It is essential that we continue to meet the moment with our own leadership growth," said Wendy Umphrey, Partner at Baker Street Advisors. "I am excited to work alongside Jeff, Alex, Ryan, and Annie at the senior level of our firm to continue delivering on clients' need for the highest level of service and unbiased, independent advice."

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FAQ:

Q: Who is Baker Street Advisors?

Baker Street Advisors is an independent, $21 billion registered investment advisor, based in San Francisco.

Q: How much does the firm have in client AUM?

Approximately $21 billion.

Q: What types of clients does Baker Street work with?

Baker Street works with some of the Bay Area's most successful executives, including tech founders and employees, legal and financial executives.

Q: How and why does Baker Street seek to grow?

Baker Street seeks to grow along with its clients – not by private equity backing or by being acquired, but by providing white glove service to its sophisticated clients and their families.

Q: How much does the typical Baker Street client have in investable assets?

The firm's clients usually have more than $10 million in investable assets.

Q: What is Baker Street's philosophy?

Whenever possible, Baker Street seeks simplicity over complexity, tax awareness, and low fees, to help the firm's clients keep as much of their wealth as possible.

Disclaimers

Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any particular level of skill or training. This material is provided for informational and educational purposes only and reflects the views of Baker Street as of the date published, which are subject to change without notice.