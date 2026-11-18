MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India switchgear market is gaining momentum from government investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure under RDSS, rising renewable-grid integration, urbanization and smart-city electrification, expanding data-center capacity, increasing adoption of smart and digital switchgear, and infrastructure development across metro-rail networks and EV-charging corridors.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the India switchgear market $5.78 billion in 2026 to $6.2 billion in 2027 and reach $8.96 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.65% over 2027–2032. Government-backed distribution upgrades, renewable power evacuation projects, and fast-growing data center capacity are keeping demand for switching and protection equipment strong across utilities and industrial users. Manufacturers are also adding production capacity and introducing SF6-free systems to broaden their offerings. However, the higher cost of gas-insulated substations and delays in land and permit clearances can slow project execution, making careful planning and site readiness essential for turning investment into installations.

Emerging Developments in the India Switchgear Market:

Public Funding for Power Grid Upgrades

Government-backed programs to strengthen distribution networks are leading to new and upgraded substations, creating a steady need for switching and protection equipment. Funds that actually reach utilities turn planned upgrades into real orders for suppliers.

Rising Connection of Renewables to the Grid

As more solar and wind projects come online, grid operators need substations that can carry that power into the transmission network. Suppliers working on these evacuation projects see a direct link between clean energy growth and equipment demand.

Data Center Expansion Lifting Power Needs

New data centers depend on dependable electrical connections and well-managed power distribution. As these facilities are built, demand rises for panels and switching systems, making construction timing a key driver of near-term orders.

Key Segments of the India Switchgear Industry:

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Insulation

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS)

Others

By Current Type

AC Switchgear

DC Switchgear

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-User

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Geographic Market Insights :

Strong Footprint Across Western and Southern Regions

Western and southern states account for the largest portion of demand, supported by substations built to carry renewable power into the grid. Projects in states such as Maharashtra show how new evacuation infrastructure opens opportunities for suppliers covering several voltage levels.

Northern Region Prioritizes Transmission Access

In the north, states such as Haryana are focused on securing transmission access to meet their power purchase needs. Equipment orders will depend on follow-up utility procurement programs that turn these allocations into actual projects.

“The India switchgear market is expanding as investments in power distribution, renewable energy integration, and data center infrastructure gain pace. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across voltage levels, insulation types, and end-user segments, providing decision makers with insights to support strategic planning. It also evaluates the impact of grid modernization, industrial electrification, and rising electricity consumption on equipment demand, while assessing how technological developments and infrastructure upgrades are shaping procurement requirements across the country,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

ABB India Ltd.

Siemens Ltd.



Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd.

Hyosung T&D India Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba T&D Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Legrand India Pvt. Ltd.

C&S Electric Ltd.

Lucy Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

MEIDEN India Pvt. Ltd.

CHINT India Energy Solution Pvt. Ltd.

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