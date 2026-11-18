(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Stands at USD 8.98 Billion in 2025 and Is Growing at a 17.45% CAGR; North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region and Adults Are the Largest Patient Group Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontics, the dental specialty that diagnoses and corrects misaligned teeth and jaws, is shifting from a bracket-and-wire discipline built around teenagers to a digitally planned, aesthetics-led category that increasingly serves adults. Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, estimates the market at USD 8.98 billion in 2025, up 17.4% from USD 7.65 billion in 2024, and projects USD 38.21 billion by 2034, roughly 4.3 times the 2025 base. Demand starts with a large untreated population: an estimated 90% of people have some crooked or misaligned teeth, and close to half the world has a malocclusion serious enough to need treatment. Awareness of oral care and smile aesthetics, social media, higher incomes, 3D imaging and AI-assisted planning are turning that need into treated cases. Adults led in 2024, while teenagers are expected to grow at a lucrative rate. The latest company disclosures show uneven growth. Align shipped 690,600 clear aligner cases in the third quarter of 2026, up 6.6%; Angelalign grew first-half 2026 revenue 42.9% to USD 230.7 million; and China's volume-based procurement is reshaping bracket, wire and aligner economics. Decision-makers must now judge where growth is migrating and how direct 3D printing and AI will change margins. Full report:

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Figure 1: Orthodontics market snapshot, 2024 to 2034 Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher Growth rests on three forces: more adults and adolescents seeking correction, technology that shortens chair time and makes outcomes predictable, and wider distribution through orthodontic chains, dental service organizations and general dentists. Together they explain a forecast of more than fourfold expansion even as discretionary spending softens in some regions. Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments Table 2: Segment Leaders and Growth Signals

Segment Group Leading Fastest-Growing Why It Matters By product type Supplies Instruments Recurring demand for brackets, wires, bands and adhesives anchors revenue; digital instruments carry the upgrade cycle. By age group Adults Teens Adults drive aesthetic, higher-value cases; adolescents bring the largest pool of malocclusion. By end-use Dentist and orthodontist-owned practices Same segment, projected to grow significantly Private practices diagnose, plan and follow up on most treatment, so they control technology adoption.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Supplies led by product type in 2024 because brackets, archwires, bands and adhesives are consumed in every fixed-appliance case. Instruments are expected to grow at a significant rate as 3D imaging, CAD design and scanning raise precision, reinforced by demand for cosmetic dentistry among adults seeking discreet options.

Adults led by age group on aesthetic motivation, functional need and income; in Australia they make up about 30% of orthodontic patients. Teenagers are the segment to watch, since malocclusion affects an estimated 39% of children and up to 93% of adolescents worldwide.

Dentist and orthodontist-owned practices held the highest end-use share in 2024 as the primary providers of diagnosis, planning and follow-up, and early adopters of intraoral scanners and 3D printing.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Table 3: Regional Position and Demand Drivers

Region Position Latest Signal What Shapes Demand North America Largest region, 2024 Align reports orthodontist shipments in North America rose year on year in Q3 2026, the first rise in six quarters Dense specialist base, insurance coverage, digital adoption Asia-Pacific Fastest-growing region Angelalign China case volume up 36.8% in H1 2026; Spark launched in Japan in January 2026 Rising incomes, urbanization, volume-based procurement in China Europe Significant growth Straumann reported growth in all regions in Q3 2026 Strong healthcare infrastructure, aesthetic demand Latin America, Middle East and Africa Grouped; detailed in full report Dentsply Sirona cited EMEA weakness and the Middle East conflict in Q3 2026 Dental tourism, access, regional conflict

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

North America. The region led in 2024 on infrastructure, specialist density and insurance-backed access; the American Dental Association counted 10,904 practicing U.S. orthodontists in 2023. Canada's Dental Care Plan benefits guide, effective April 1, 2026, lists limited orthodontic services as requestable at a date to be determined, so public coverage for braces has not started. Align reported that North American orthodontist shipments grew year on year in the third quarter and that dental service organization shipments rose by double digits.

Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR. Angelalign's mainland case volume rose 36.8% to 148,608 in the first half of 2026, while Envista said distributors cut inventories ahead of volume-based procurement of orthodontic appliances, costing about USD 7 million in third-quarter revenue. In India, an estimated 35.4% of children have malocclusion. In Japan, Envista launched Spark in January 2026 and estimates the clear aligner market at about USD 200 million.

Europe. Europe combines mature infrastructure with strong aesthetic demand. Straumann Group reported 9.2% organic growth in the third quarter with every region contributing, and ClearCorrect grew in a competitive aligner market. Barcelona-based Impress raised more than EUR 110 million in November 2024 to expand Europe's largest orthodontic chain, and the United Kingdom's rising dental tourism inflows support access to care.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa. These regions are covered in the full report. Dentsply Sirona attributed part of its third-quarter shortfall to EMEA weakness and the Middle East conflict.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry

1. Clear aligner volumes recover while equipment softens. On October 28, 2026, Align reported third-quarter revenue of USD 1.015 billion, up 1.9%. Clear aligner revenue was USD 839.3 million, up 4.2%, on 690,600 cases, up 6.6%. Imaging systems and CAD/CAM revenue fell 7.6% to USD 175.5 million, and management cited softer discretionary and capital equipment spending.

What it indicates: Patients are still starting treatment, but practices are buying fewer scanners. Case flow, not hardware, is currently the healthier indicator of demand.

2. Angelalign becomes a global player. On August 31, 2026, Angelalign reported first-half revenue of USD 230.7 million, up 42.9%, with 168,001 overseas cases (up 43.4%, 53.1% of volume) and 148,608 mainland cases (up 36.8%). Adjusted net margin rose to 15.2% from 12.1%.

What it indicates: Orthodontic innovation and scale are no longer concentrated in the United States and Europe. Asia-based manufacturers are now competing for overseas practices.

3. China's volume-based procurement reaches orthodontics. Envista said on November 4, 2026 that bracket and wire sales declined at a high-single-digit rate on procurement preparations while Spark clear aligners grew at a high-single-digit rate, and it raised full-year guidance. Dentsply Sirona's Orthodontic and Implant Solutions sales fell 16.6% to USD 171 million in the quarter.

What it indicates: Procurement is trading price for volume. Suppliers with local scale will gain share, while premium-priced portfolios face pressure.

4. Straumann pushes ClearCorrect toward general dentists. On October 28, 2026, Straumann reported third-quarter revenue of CHF 667.1 million, up 9.2% organically, and began rolling out outcome simulation linked to its SIRIOS scanner for general practitioners. ClearCorrect is on track to break even by the end of 2027.

What it indicates: The aligner contest is moving from orthodontist offices to general dental practices, where simple digital planning tools decide adoption.

5. Consumables and distribution outpace equipment. Henry Schein reported on November 3, 2026 that U.S. dental merchandise sales rose 8.6% on volume gains, while global equipment sales rose 2.3%. Solventum's Dental Solutions sales were USD 317 million in the quarter, down 6.7% on ERP order timing, but up 6.0% over nine months, led by restorative, prevention and orthodontic products.

What it indicates: Recurring supplies are steadier than capital purchases, favoring suppliers with strong replenishment channels.

Key Market Drivers



Large treatment gap: about half the global population has a malocclusion needing care.

Adult and teen demand: Invisalign has treated more than 20 million people, including 5.8 million teens.

Digital workflows: Align's iTero base passed 157,000 systems placed globally in Q3 2026.

Stable practice volumes: Henry Schein described U.S. dental volumes as stable, with merchandise sales up 8.6%. Public oral health policy: the WHO Global Oral Health Action Plan 2023-2030 and the CDC's Healthy People 2030 push for wider access.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



High cost and thin coverage: Canada's public dental plan does not yet cover orthodontic treatment.

Softer discretionary and capital spending: Align cited both as headwinds in Q3 2026.

China pricing reset: procurement preparations cut Envista's China orthodontic revenue by about USD 7 million.

Price and mix pressure: Align cited lower clear aligner average selling prices in its 70.4% non-GAAP gross margin. Case complexity: complex cases may still call for traditional braces.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Direct 3D printing: Align's NXT platform and a 3D-printed Invisalign Sports Guard pilot extend beyond aligners.

Remote monitoring: ClearCorrect uses digital tools to assess cases and monitor treatment remotely.

General dentist and DSO channels: Align's DSO shipments rose by double digits.

Asia-Pacific scale-up: Spark's Japan launch and Angelalign's overseas growth show room for entrants. Aesthetic spillover: growth in cosmetic dentistry and dental imaging creates cross-selling paths.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The report names ten leading participants: 3M Company, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, Danaher Corporation, Dentaurum, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics and TP Orthodontics. Orthodontic and dental products once reported by 3M now sit in Solventum, and Ormco and Spark sit within Envista. The strongest recent performance has come from aligner specialists, while distributors such as Henry Schein shape adoption through supply and equipment channels. No concentration figure is published in the report summary.

Table 4: Key Companies and Latest Reported Data

Company Role or Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction Align Technology Invisalign clear aligners, iTero scanners, exocad software Q3 2026 revenue USD 1.015B (+1.9%); clear aligner revenue USD 839.3M (+4.2%); 690.6K cases (+6.6%) NXT direct-fabrication platform; Invisalign Sports Guard pilot; FY revenue outlook USD 4.11B to 4.13B Envista (Ormco, Spark) Fixed appliances, Spark aligners, implants, imaging Q3 2026 sales USD 691M; core growth 2.7%; Spark up high single digits Spark Japan launch; European Design Center for Spark; guidance raised Dentsply Sirona SureSmile and Byte aligners, implants, CAD/CAM Q3 2026 sales USD 836M; Orthodontic and Implant Solutions USD 171M (-16.6%) Return-to-growth plan; wider U.S. dealer network; FY sales about USD 3.5B Straumann Group ClearCorrect aligners, implants, SIRIOS scanner Q3 2026 revenue CHF 667.1M, +9.2% organic; 9M CHF 2,046.5M, +8.3% ClearCorrect general-practitioner tools; break-even targeted by end of 2027 Angelalign Clear aligners in China and global markets H1 2026 revenue USD 230.7M (+42.9%); 168,001 overseas cases (+43.4%) International expansion; overseas now 53.1% of case volume Solventum (successor to 3M dental) Restorative, preventive and orthodontic solutions Q3 2026 Dental Solutions USD 317M (-6.7%); 9M USD 1,067M (+6.0%) New product launches; ERP cutover completed Henry Schein Dental distribution of supplies and equipment Q3 2026 net sales USD 3.471B (+4.0%); U.S. dental merchandise +8.6% Share gains in merchandise; FY2026 guidance raised American Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, G&H, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Dentaurum Brackets, archwires, bands and fixed appliances No new quarterly figures in the public disclosures reviewed Positions detailed in full report

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: Latest reported growth across the orthodontic ecosystem

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 3: Latest company results at a glance

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Table 5: Buyer Groups, Signals and Opportunity

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Orthodontist-owned practices Practice owners, orthodontists North American orthodontist shipments rising; record doctor submitters at Align Aligner and wire supplies, scanners, planning software General dental practices Owner dentists, associates ClearCorrect tools aimed at general practitioners Simplified aligner workflows, training Dental service organizations and chains Procurement and clinical leaders Align DSO shipments up double digits; Impress raised more than EUR 110M Volume contracts, standardized platforms Distributors and dealers Category and channel managers Henry Schein U.S. dental merchandise +8.6%; Dentsply Sirona widened U.S. dealer network Channel partnerships, bundled equipment and supplies Chinese public hospitals and procurement bodies Provincial and national buyers Volume-based procurement of orthodontic appliances Price-volume contracts for brackets, wires, aligners Dental laboratories and in-house printing sites Lab owners, clinic managers Direct 3D printing platforms; LuxAlign end-to-end aligner system Printers, resins, design software

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. Consolidates market size, segment and regional data from 2024 to 2034 so teams can test scenarios on supplies, instruments, age groups and end-use.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. Positions aligner leaders and fixed-appliance specialists on portfolio strength and execution, supporting partnership and acquisition decisions.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. Tracks shipments, case volumes and regional growth so commercial teams can compare regions against procurement and reimbursement changes.

Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence. Maps resin, direct-printing and bracket supply chains to inform capacity, sourcing and make-or-buy choices.

Customized Research. Builds account-level views of practices, general-dentist channels and dental service organizations, plus China procurement impact studies.

Table 6: Solutions Comparison

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment and regional market data Sizing and scenario planning Towards Healthcare Quadrant Competitive positioning of key players Partner and target selection Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Live views of shipments, cases and regions Faster commercial decisions Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence Supply chain and production mapping Capacity and sourcing choices Customized Research Tailored account and policy studies Targeted go-to-market plans

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Orthodontics moves on several clocks. Monthly updates capture launches, FDA clearances and procurement announcements. Quarterly updates track earnings from Align, Envista, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Solventum and Henry Schein. Six-monthly updates align with interim results such as Angelalign's and policy reviews, including China's procurement programme and Canada's coverage timetable. Annual updates reset the 2025 to 2034 outlook.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: with USD 29.23 billion of growth ahead, test portfolio choices between aligners, fixed appliances and scanners against softer equipment demand.

Strategy and Business Development: Angelalign's overseas volume now exceeds mainland volume, making Asia-Pacific partnerships a priority.

R&D: direct fabrication and remote monitoring are moving from pilots to product lines.

Procurement: China's procurement programme signals price-volume contracting that may spread to other public systems.

Investors: growth is concentrated in cases and consumables; Align's cases rose 6.6% while imaging revenue fell 7.6%. Manufacturers and Suppliers: bracket and wire makers face price pressure, while resin and printing suppliers gain from digital workflows.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: Orthodontics company ecosystem map

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

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About Towards Healthcare

Towards Healthcare is a global healthcare research and consulting firm that provides market intelligence, forecasting, competitive analysis and customized research across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, dental and healthcare services. Its analysts combine expert interviews, secondary research and a proprietary database to help healthcare companies, investors and policy teams make evidence-based decisions.

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