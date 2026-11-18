MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the holiday season approaches, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine's father-son team, Dr. Bob Meyer D.C. and Dr. Josh Meyer D.C., encourages Central Texans to address lingering injuries, prevent holiday-related physical setbacks, and enter 2027 healthier and stronger.

Austin, TX., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches and another year comes to a close, many Central Texans are preparing for family gatherings, holiday travel, winter sports, and ambitious New Year's fitness resolutions. However, amid the excitement of the season, one important priority is often overlooked: physical health and injury recovery.

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine, a longstanding provider of sports medicine in Austin, TX, is encouraging athletes, active families, and individuals experiencing persistent pain to take a proactive approach to their physical well-being before entering 2027.

Led by renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., and his son, Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C., the Austin-based clinic is approaching three decades of serving the community with advanced sports injury rehabilitation, chiropractic care, and personalized recovery programs.

With holiday activities often introducing changes in physical routines, increased travel, and occasional overexertion, the doctors emphasize that the final weeks of the year offer an important opportunity to address existing injuries rather than carrying them into the new year.

The Holiday Season: A Time for Celebration, Not Physical Setbacks

From Thanksgiving football games and holiday 5Ks to skiing vacations, marathon training, and New Year's fitness preparations, the holiday season brings numerous opportunities for physical activity.

Unfortunately, it can also expose underlying injuries or aggravate existing conditions.

According to the team at Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine, individuals who suddenly increase their activity levels, return to exercise after extended breaks, or ignore persistent discomfort may place themselves at greater risk of musculoskeletal injuries.

Common concerns include lower back pain, neck stiffness, shoulder injuries, knee discomfort, muscle strains, overuse injuries, and foot complaints such as plantar fasciitis.

The clinic encourages individuals experiencing these symptoms to seek professional evaluation rather than allowing minor problems to develop into more significant limitations.

“I have been actively involved in the athletic arena in Austin for 30 years,” says Dr. Bob.“Amateur, collegiate (University of Texas ), professionals, and Olympians. By far the smartest and healthiest athletes are Proactive to their bodies recovery needs, not Reactive, when it takes exponentially more time, money, and energy to heal!”

Nearly Three Decades of Bringing Professional-Level Sports Medicine to Austin

Since opening his Austin clinic in 1997, Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. has built a reputation for providing advanced sports medicine and rehabilitation services to athletes across multiple levels of competition.

His extensive experience includes working with elite collegiate and professional athletes, along with his longstanding involvement with the University of Texas athletics program.

Over the years, Dr. Bob has helped make sophisticated sports injury treatments accessible not only to high-performing athletes but also to recreational sports enthusiasts, working professionals, students, and families throughout Central Texas.

Continuing this legacy is his son, Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. who joined the practice in 2023.

Having previously served as a sports medicine specialist and team chiropractor for Texas Tech University's athletic department, Dr. Josh brings experience working with Division I athletes and a modern perspective on injury rehabilitation, biomechanics, and performance optimization.

Together, the father-son team represents a distinctive combination of experience, innovation, and multigenerational dedication to the Austin community.

For individuals researching sports medicine in Austin, TX, the clinic offers an approach that combines individualized assessments, hands-on treatment, and advanced rehabilitation technologies.

Among the clinic's available treatment options are numerous styles of myofascial release to include Graston, ART, FDM, & FM, dry needling, spinal decompression, corrective exercise, oxygen therapy, PEMF, Neubie, therapeutic taping, 3 types of shockwave treatments: EPAT/radial, focused MyACT, & non focused orthogold TRT, and many other specialized therapeutic modalities.

Treatment recommendations are tailored to each patient's condition, functional limitations, and recovery goals.

Why Waiting Until January May Not Be the Best Resolution

Each January, fitness centers experience renewed interest as people commit to exercising more, losing weight, and adopting healthier lifestyles.

Yet for individuals already dealing with chronic pain, restricted mobility, or unresolved sports injuries, beginning an aggressive exercise program without first addressing those limitations may increase the likelihood of setbacks.

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is encouraging Austin residents to consider a different approach this holiday season: prepare the body for success before the New Year's resolutions begin.

Rather than waiting until January to address discomfort, individuals can use the final weeks of 2026 to evaluate lingering injuries, identify movement limitations, and develop realistic rehabilitation goals.

This proactive approach may be especially valuable for student athletes preparing for upcoming competitive seasons, recreational runners training for winter races, and adults hoping to return to activities they previously enjoyed.

“The biggest predictor of future injury is previous injury, so don't let a lingering issue derail your fitness goals,” says Dr. Josh.“Every January, we see a surge of injuries from athletes who ramp up their activity too quickly or never fully addressed last season's problem. Don't let that be you. At Spinal Rehab Sports Medicine, we perform detailed examinations and offer top-of-the-line sports medicine treatments to get you ready for the new year.”

A Healthier Austin Starts With Staying Active

Beyond treating injuries, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine remains committed to helping Austin residents maintain active, fulfilling lifestyles.

The clinic's philosophy emphasizes identifying contributing factors behind pain and movement dysfunction rather than focusing exclusively on temporary symptom relief.

For nearly 30 years, this approach has helped establish the practice as a trusted destination for individuals seeking sports injury rehabilitation and specialized musculoskeletal care.

As 2026 draws to a close, Dr. Bob and Dr. Josh hope to remind the community that maintaining physical health should remain a priority throughout the holiday season.

Whether someone is recovering from an athletic injury, experiencing persistent back or neck pain, preparing for an upcoming competition, or simply hoping to become more active in the new year, professional evaluation and individualized care can provide a valuable starting point.

The message from Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is simple: Don't let this year's injuries become next year's limitations. Finish 2026 strong and give yourself the opportunity to start 2027 even stronger.

Austin residents interested in learning more about the clinic's services or scheduling an appointment are encouraged to visit or call (512) 258-4425.

About Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is an established sports injury rehabilitation and chiropractic clinic located in Austin, Texas. With nearly three decades of experience, the clinic provides advanced sports medicine treatments, personalized rehabilitation programs, and performance-focused care for professional athletes, collegiate competitors, recreational sports enthusiasts, and individuals experiencing musculoskeletal pain. Alongside his son, Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C., Dr. Bob continues his commitment to bringing professional-level sports medicine in Austin, TX, to patients of all ages and activity levels.





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