MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 80 participants and community partners come together to support families affected by disasters

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa,

The event brought together approximately 80 participants, including Magnum York team members, clients, vendor partners and community supporters, to raise funds for families and communities affected by natural and man-made disasters. Proceeds will benefit Associa Cares Canada, a national charity that provides financial assistance to those facing unexpected hardships.

As a community management company dedicated to supporting residents and protecting their homes, Magnum York recognizes the importance of helping families recover when disaster strikes. The fundraiser reflects the company's commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond property management by bringing local businesses and community members together in support of those in need.

The event was made possible through the generous support of 20 sponsors: BFL Canada; One Call Restoration & Services Inc.; CIBC Commercial Banking; Planet Cleaning Services; DKI Calgary; Harding's Painting; Prevent Mechanical; Fountainhead Mechanical; McLeod Law; Fort Sands; Flo Pros Drain Services; Red Dot Restoration; Reggin Technical Services Ltd.; The Urban Painter; Diesel Overhead Doors Inc.; Wade Consulting Inc.; Modern PurAir; BP Recycling; Green Skyroofing; and ProClean Janitorial.

Magnum York extends its appreciation to the sponsors, participants, donors and community partners whose generosity contributed to the fundraiser's success. The company looks forward to building on this year's efforts and continuing its support of Associa Cares Canada's mission to help families and communities recover from disasters.

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About Magnum York Property Management

Magnum York Property Management Ltd., an Associa company, has provided professional condominium management and rental and rental pool management services across Alberta for more than 25 years. The company manages more than $3 billion in assets across more than 750 properties, with its headquarters in Calgary and branch offices in Edmonton and Red Deer. Learn more at .

About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at . Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact :

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095...