MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate this week closed a sale of a three-property truck logistics portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Timber Hill Group.

The portfolio includes seven buildings totaling 168,600 square feet of service bay product and 560 trailer storage stalls across 35.3 usable acres at sites in Dallas, Grand Prairie and Forth Worth.

The 38 suites in the warehouse component and trailer storage stalls are both over 90% leased, offering two distinct income streams from local to national freight and logistics users. Each site offers drive-through circulation with immediate access to major thoroughfares such as Interstate 35, Interstate 30 and Loop 12.

“With our $1 million investments in capital improvements, a high historic occupancy rate and below-market in-place rents, this portfolio is well-positioned for its future owner,” said Eric Smyth, CEO of CIP Real Estate.“Given the scarcity of assets like this in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, now is a good time for CIP Real Estate to realize value and redeploy capital into other investments where we see significant potential.”

Newmark Vice Chairman Steven Bailey and his team represented CIP Real Estate in the transaction.

This disposition comes near the end of a busy year for CIP Real Estate. In the third quarter alone, CIP Real Estate closed on over $200 million in industrial park transactions in Dallas, Southern California, South Florida and Atlanta. In total, CIP Real Estate's industrial portfolio now exceeds $2.5 billion.

About CIP Real Estate

CIP Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout the West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the Company owns and manages over 12 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, and Dallas. .

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