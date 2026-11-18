MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From outdoor electrical panels to overlooked drainage problems, Cambridge Management Group warns that even moderate rainfall can cause expensive damage when properties are not prepared.

San Diego, CA., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An electrical panel exposed to pooling water. A flooded elevator pit. A water heater damaged by runoff or wind. Rainwater rushing into a ground-floor apartment because of improper grading.





These are the kinds of property emergencies that can cost thousands of dollars in repairs and leave residents displaced. And they aren't limited to large apartment communities. Duplexes, fourplexes, and smaller rental properties can be just as vulnerable.





With San Diego preparing for potentially severe winter storms, Cambridge Management Group, a family- and woman-owned property management firm celebrating its 20th anniversary, is urging property owners to look beyond the usual checklist of cleaning gutters and inspecting roofs.





"Most owners know to check their roofs and clean their gutters. What they don't always think about is where hundreds or thousands of gallons of water will go during a heavy storm," says Kayla Roeder of Cambridge Management Group. "If that water is heading toward an electrical panel, elevator pit, water heater, or ground-floor apartment, you have a potentially serious problem. The time to figure that out is before the storm, not while you're standing in the rain trying to stop it."





Five Overlooked Storm Risks Property Owners Should Address Now

Cambridge Management Group and its affiliated licensed general contracting company, Cambridge Maintenance and Property Services (CMPS), identify five often-overlooked vulnerabilities that can turn heavy rainfall into costly property emergencies.





1.) Building Equipment

Critical equipment doesn't have to be underground to be at risk. Smaller rental properties frequently have electrical panels, water heaters, and HVAC equipment located outdoors or in exterior utility closets. Larger communities may also have vulnerable elevator pits, mechanical rooms, and centralized equipment.





Owners should:



Check exterior equipment enclosures for damaged covers, deteriorated seals, corrosion, and evidence of water intrusion.

Identify equipment located near low points, poorly drained areas, or places where runoff may accumulate.

Have qualified professionals inspect sump pumps and other critical flood-protection systems. Consider temporary water-diversion measures where appropriate, without blocking equipment ventilation, access, or drainage.





Equipment designed for outdoor installation must still be properly protected and maintained. Even limited water intrusion can result in costly repairs and extended service interruptions.





2.) Low-Lying Properties and Coastal Flood Exposure

Properties near beaches, bays, drainage channels, and other low-lying areas may face increased exposure to flooding, high tides, storm surge, and overwhelmed drainage systems.





Owners should review flood hazard maps, identify vulnerable ground-floor entrances and garage ramps, and understand whether their insurance policies cover flood-related losses.





Sandbags may help redirect shallow runoff, but they are not designed to protect buildings against significant storm surge or deep floodwater.





3.) Improper Grading, Inadequate Drainage, and Waiting Too Long for Sandbags

One of the most overlooked storm risks is something owners walk past every day: where water travels when it rains. Improper grading, sunken landscaping, and inadequate drainage can funnel water toward buildings, foundations, garages, and ground-floor apartments.





Cambridge Maintenance and Property Services recommends:



Follow the water. Identify slopes, low points, and areas where runoff naturally moves toward structures rather than away from them.

Look beyond clogged drains. A clean drain may still be inadequate if the system cannot handle heavy runoff.

Plan temporary water diversion. Strategically positioned sandbags or barriers may help redirect shallow runoff away from vulnerable structures and equipment without creating hazards elsewhere.

Get supplies early. Purchase and stage sandbags and emergency materials before storms are forecast and supplies become harder to obtain. Address recurring problems. Repeated pooling or flooding may indicate the need for permanent grading or drainage improvements.





"Knowing where water will travel-and having a plan to manage it before the rain arrives-can make the difference between a manageable maintenance issue and extensive property damage," Roeder adds.





4.) Hidden Roof, Window, and Fascia Problems

A small leak can conceal a much larger problem, particularly when water travels behind walls, ceilings, and exterior building materials.





Owners should inspect roof penetrations, flashing, window seals, exterior trim, and deteriorated fascia boards. What appears to be a window leak may actually originate from damaged fascia or another opening higher on the building.





Water stains, bubbling paint, swollen drywall, and soft wood should never be dismissed as cosmetic issues. Early repairs can help prevent more extensive water intrusion and damage.





5.) No Emergency Response Plan

Even well-maintained properties can experience unexpected storm damage. Without clear emergency procedures, a manageable incident can quickly escalate.





Property owners should identify emergency contractors, document known vulnerabilities, establish after-hours reporting procedures, and ensure residents know whom to contact when water intrusion or flooding occurs.





What Renters Should Know Before the Next Storm

Storm preparedness isn't just an owner's responsibility. Residents are often the first to notice a leak, drainage problem, or developing water intrusion issue.





Cambridge encourages renters to report maintenance concerns immediately, keep valuables and important documents away from vulnerable floor areas, and understand their renters insurance coverage. Standard renters policies generally exclude damage from rising floodwater. Residents planning extended holiday travel should also notify their landlord or property manager and provide a reliable way to reach them if an emergency affects their home while they are away.





"Storm preparation really is a partnership between owners, residents, and the professionals maintaining the property," says Kendra Bork of Cambridge Management Group. "Early communication gives everyone a better chance of addressing problems before they become emergencies."





Residents should never enter flooded electrical or mechanical areas or attempt hazardous repairs themselves.





Prevention Today, Professional Oversight for 2027

As Cambridge Management Group celebrates 20 years serving San Diego property owners and residents, the company emphasizes that protecting rental housing requires both preventative maintenance and proactive management.





Through Cambridge Maintenance and Property Services, a licensed general contractor, owners can obtain help evaluating storm-related vulnerabilities, drainage concerns, and preventative repairs. For owners looking beyond the next storm, Cambridge Management Group provides professional management, resident relations, financial oversight, and maintenance coordination to support long-term property performance.





"The difference between a minor inconvenience and a major property loss can come down to what you did before the rain started," says Bork. "A little planning today can save thousands of dollars and weeks of disruption for both owners and residents."





Owners seeking storm-risk assessments or repairs can contact Cambridge Maintenance and Property Services at . Owners considering professional property management can contact Cambridge Management Group to discuss their property and management goals.





About Cambridge Management Group

Founded in 2006, Cambridge Management Group is a family- and woman-owned residential property management firm serving San Diego County. The company specializes in property management, leasing, asset management, and property preservation. Its affiliated company, Cambridge Maintenance and Property Services, provides licensed general contracting, maintenance, renovation, and construction services. To learn more, visit:





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