MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pending home sales in October decreased by 4.7% month-over-month and 16.7% year-over-year, according to the National Association of REALTORSPending Home Sales report. The report helps the real estate ecosystem-including agents, homebuyers and sellers-better understand the housing market by providing data on the level of home sales under contract.

Month-over-month pending home sales declined in all four major U.S. regions. Year-over-year pending home sales also declined in all four regions.

“October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out,” said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun.

“Two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts point to very sluggish fourth-quarter home sales closings, and annual existing-home sales could be the lowest since the mid-1990s,” Yun added.“It is somewhat puzzling that home sales would fall to levels last seen three decades ago, even as the U.S. population has grown by roughly 75 million. Either sizable housing demand is building in the background, or the dream of homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.”

October 2026 National Pending Home Sales



4.7% decrease month-over-month 16.7% decrease year-over-year

October 2026 Regional Pending Home Sales

Northeast



0.8% decrease month-over-month 11.1% decrease year-over-year

Midwest



2.7% decrease month-over-month 14.0% decrease year-over-year

South



6.3% decrease month-over-month 18.7% decrease year-over-year

West



6.9% decrease month-over-month 20.3% decrease year-over-year

At the local level, pending home sales fell year-over-year even in the strongest markets. Among the 50 largest metro areas, the following 10 markets posted the smallest annual declines in pending home sales, according to data from Realtor.com® Economics:

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN (-4.7%)Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX (-9.7%)Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT (-10.0%)Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN (-11.3%)Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN (-11.9%)Pittsburgh, PA (-12.4%)Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN (-12.7%)Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY (-12.7%)Jacksonville, FL (-12.8%)Cleveland, OH (-12.8%)

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes-from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation-visit facts.realtor.

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*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the“Research and Statistics” tab.

CONTACT: National Association of Realtors®...tor