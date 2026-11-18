







PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs AI Video Enhancer has been used to remaster POWERLOAFING, the early-2000s workplace sitcom by Emmy-winning comedy writer Mike Upchurch. Originally shot in standard definition, episodes of the series have been upscaled to 4K through the Vmake Labs browser-based video enhancer tool. Its restoration features are also available to video editors working with archive material and people looking to improve old family recordings.

According to the company, web original or camcorder recordings from years ago may have survived only as a low-resolution file, with compression damage or visible noise. In today's times, restoring a clip with Vmake Labs simply starts with an upload to its website. A preview will then let users review the video enhancement before they export a file. Not only that, but no desktop software installation is needed.

Vmake Labs' Video Enhancer reduces visible noise and compression artifacts, sharpens blurred details and supports 4K upscaling. Its restoration process is designed to retain the texture and lighting of the source recording. For an older production, that means improving the picture without deliberately changing its period appearance.

Mike Upchurch won an Emmy as a writer on HBO's The Chris Rock Show and also wrote for Mr. Show with Bob and David. He shot POWERLOAFING in his North Hollywood apartment. Featured in a 2006 CBS News roundup during its early run, the series had been out of circulation since 2008.

For the remaster, Mike Upchurch used Vmake Labs video enhancer tool as his primary restoration tool. Episodes including Cubicle of Fear and Insecurity Officer were upscaled to 4K, with work on finer picture detail and the consistency of the on-screen office backgrounds. On Patreon, Upchurch described keeping“the show looking exactly as it did in the early 2000s.”

Vmake Labs also makes the tool available for work outside a series remaster:

Workflows for Creators, Professionals, and More



Editors can enhance standard-definition footage from production archives.

Filmmakers can improve B-roll captured in low light. Social media teams can enhance older catalog videos and heavily compressed clips.



Personal Memories



Home users can enhance digitized VHS footage and videos saved from early flip phones.

Suitable recordings include wedding films, graduation videos and family vacation clips. Users can upload files, preview the results and export enhanced recordings without previous editing experience.



Users can try the video enhancer with a clip of their own at Vmake Labs' website. Restored 4K episodes of POWERLOAFING and material about the remaster can be found on Mike Upchurch Laboratories on Patreon.

Beyond video enhancement, Vmake Labs is an all-in-one AI Social Video Studio that helps small businesses, social commerce creators, and affiliate marketers create engaing UGC-style videos, compelling product showcases, and social media campaigns effortlessly.

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is an AI social video studio built for small businesses, e-commerce brands, and independent creators. Its tools support AI video generation, video enhancement, watermark removal, and social-ready content creation, turning product photos, existing footage, and creative ideas into compelling videos-even with limited production resources.

Contact Information

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