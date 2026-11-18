(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company is scheduled to release financial results after market close on December 8 and host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on December 9 FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced that it is scheduled to release its Fiscal 2027 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, December 8, 2026. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Conference Call Details Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in: 888-506-0062 Int'l/Toll dial-in: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 319635

The conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can listen live through our website at under“Events and Presentations”. Shortly after the call ends, a replay will be available for at least 90 days at this same site.

About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for higher education. BNED operates a network of campus stores that deliver essential academic materials, institutionally branded merchandise, and retail services that enhance the collegiate experience. Through its family of brands, including Barnes & Noble College and MBS, BNED expands affordability and access to course materials while delivering innovative solutions that support student success inside and outside the classroom. For more information, visit .

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