Barnes & Noble Education To Host Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Earnings Call On December 9, 2026
|Conference Call Details
| Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
| Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
|Toll-free dial-in: 888-506-0062
|Int'l/Toll dial-in: 973-528-0011
|Participant Access Code: 319635
The conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can listen live through our website at under“Events and Presentations”. Shortly after the call ends, a replay will be available for at least 90 days at this same site.
About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for higher education. BNED operates a network of campus stores that deliver essential academic materials, institutionally branded merchandise, and retail services that enhance the collegiate experience. Through its family of brands, including Barnes & Noble College and MBS, BNED expands affordability and access to course materials while delivering innovative solutions that support student success inside and outside the classroom. For more information, visit .
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