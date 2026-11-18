MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Ema's AI Employees for HR, IT, and Finance through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ema, the leading enterprise platform for agentic AI Employees, today announced the availability of its AI Employees for HR, IT and Finance in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps and agents to meet their business needs. Ema customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Organizations can start a free trial from the listing and put Ema's AI Employees to work through Microsoft Teams, existing applications, or voice, with each one acting within the permissions of the person using it. Ema's AI Employees take on the work that fills HR, IT, and Finance queues: onboarding a new hire, resolving an access request, answering a benefits question. They ask for approval when a decision needs a person, and they log every action.

Ema's pre-built AI Employees arrive with HR, IT and Finance domain knowledge already in place, and the trial includes more than 300 templates to start from. Teams describe the outcome they want, add their own policies and procedures, and connect their systems through pre-built connectors. With Ema Autopilot, they build or change an AI Employee in plain language and test it against real scenarios before it goes live.

Ema's AI Employees are in production at some of the world's largest enterprises, serving more than one million employees. At Wipro, they handle 2.9 million queries a year for more than 240,000 associates and have cut HR response times from days to seconds.

“HR, IT, and Finance teams don't need another tool to manage. They need work to get done,” said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema.“With Ema in Microsoft Marketplace, a team can start a free trial and watch an AI Employee do that work before they commit.”

"Enterprises are moving beyond AI pilots to agentic transformation across HR and Global Business Services, and they want to get there without a long procurement cycle. With Ema on Microsoft Marketplace, they can buy through a route they already trust and draw down their existing Azure commitments. Ema is one of the few platforms that takes AI Employees into production at enterprise scale, with a high level of governance. We're excited to help organisations redesign how their HR and GBS work gets done." Prasun Shah, Partner, Workforce Technology & Transformation CTO, and Chief AI Officer, PwC UK Consulting.

The news follows Ema's selection as a finalist in two categories of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards: Innovate with Azure AI Apps and Agents, and Startup of the Year. Microsoft's full list of finalists is at .

"Microsoft Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Microsoft Marketplace helps solutions like Ema's AI Employees for HR, IT, and Finance reach more customers and markets."

To start a free trial or view Ema's offers, visit .

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

ABOUT EMA

Ema is a leading AI Employee platform helping enterprises transform work through autonomous AI agents. By bringing HR, IT and Finance together on a single platform, Ema enables organizations to automate and orchestrate employee experiences and business processes end-to-end. Built for enterprise scale, Ema combines advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance, and integrates with more than 250 business applications and systems of record. Trusted by organizations including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and NTT DATA, Ema helps enterprises deploy AI in production in days and achieve measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit

Media Contact

Walker Sands

...