MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The inaugural professorship brings together Drs. Lori Brotto and Kelsey Mills to transform menopause care across BC









VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new jointly held professorship will bring together two nationally recognized B.C. menopause experts to help transform menopause care across the province and beyond.

The new UBC Professorship in Midlife and Mature Women's Health has been created through a partnership between BC Women's Health Foundation and the University of British Columbia (UBC), in close collaboration with the Women's Health Research Institute and BC Women's Hospital.

The first of its kind in BC, the professorship brings together complementary research and clinical leadership under a shared academic appointment, connecting specialized menopause care, research and healthcare-provider education.

Menopause affects half the population, yet it has historically been under-researched, underfunded and underserved. In BC, one in three women and gender-diverse individuals are between the ages of 40 and 65, the typical age range encompassing perimenopause through post-menopause. Women can experience life-long menopausal symptoms, and some can enter menopause at very young ages due to surgery, cancer treatment or genetic conditions.

The new UBC Professorship in Midlife and Mature Women's Health is part of a growing model of menopause care in BC that incorporates research and education into its care programming.

Professor Lori Brotto and Assistant Professor Kelsey Mills in the UBC Faculty of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology will jointly hold the professorship. Together, they will bring complementary expertise to the BC Women's Midlife + Menopause Program. They will drive interdisciplinary research, translate emerging evidence into clinical practice, expand education initiatives across health professions, and strengthen connections with care providers throughout the province, country and internationally.

Dr. Brotto is a registered clinical psychologist and UBC Distinguished Professor. She contributes more than two decades of experience as an internationally recognized researcher and psychologist, as well as leadership experience as former Executive Director of the Women's Health Research Institute. Dr. Mills is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist on Vancouver Island who has been a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner since 2014. She is the only individual in our province with formal fellowship training in Menopause. She is a board member and president-elect of the Canadian Menopause Society and an advisory board member to the Menopause Foundation of Canada. She brings extensive clinical and teaching expertise and a track record of award-winning research in midlife health. She is passionate about engaging and educating patients, providers and policy makers about menopause. Their combined leadership will strengthen menopause expertise in BC, improve care here at home and contribute to better menopause care across Canada and the world.

“Philanthropy gives us the ability to accelerate change in areas of women's health that have been overlooked for far too long. By investing in leadership, research and innovation, donors are helping build a stronger future for menopause care across BC.”

Cally Wesson, President + CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation

“Courage means confronting the issues in women's health that have been under-recognized and under-researched. Through bold collaboration among researchers, educators, healthcare providers and community partners, we can translate discovery in menopause research into meaningful change for women throughout midlife and beyond.”

Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, Dean, Faculty of Medicine and Vice-President, Health, UBC

“This professorship creates an important opportunity to build the evidence we need in menopause care and ensure that knowledge reaches the next generation of healthcare providers. By connecting research with interdisciplinary education and training, we can strengthen expertise in BC and contribute to better menopause care across Canada and beyond.”

Dr. Deborah Money, Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, UBC,

Clinician Scientist, WHRI

“Everyone who experiences menopause deserves access to informed, evidence-based menopause care at any stage of their lives. This professorship will strengthen our ability to connect research directly to patient care, expand expertise across our health system and ultimately improve the experience and care women receive across BC.”

Cheryl Davies, COO BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre

“For more than twenty years, WHRI has been proud to help drive transformation in women's health and we are excited about this professorship's potential to advance menopause care and transform women's health in British Columbia and beyond. We have seen firsthand the impact that investing in research and integrating evidence into care can have on the lives of women and families.”

Dr. Gillian Hanley, Executive Director, Women's Health Research Institute

Demand is growing for the research, education and training needed to provide trusted information and specialized menopause care. Over the past year, BC Women's Complex Menopause Clinic recorded more than 1,100 patient visits, while more than 10,000 people participated in live and online menopause education. Nationally, menopause has significant human and economic impacts, with an estimated $3.5 billion lost each year in income and productivity.



Learn more about the BC Women's Midlife + Menopause Program and how you can support the future of menopause care:



* When we refer to women, we recognize women in all their diversity and that gender-diverse people may also experience menopause and require menopause care.

Media Contact:

Laura Denton

Vice-President, Marketing, Communications + Brand

BC Women's Health Foundation

Mobile: 604.970.2159

...

Brett Goldhawk

Senior Manager, Public Relations

UBC Faculty of Medicine

Mobile: 778.952.7858

...

About BC Women's Health Foundation

BC Women's Health Foundation (BCWHF) is British Columbia's largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women's and newborn health. As the fundraising partner to BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, the only women's hospital in Western Canada, and the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI), Canada's largest research institute dedicated to women's health, BCWHF raises critical funds to advance research, innovation and care across every stage of life.

Through donor support, BCWHF invests in priorities ranging from specialized equipment and care for newborns in the BC Women's NICU to advancing menopause and midlife health through clinical care, research, education and training. This includes support for the BC Women's Menopause + Midlife Health Program and the Complex Menopause Clinic at BC Women's, helping improve health outcomes for women across British Columbia.

For more information, visit bcwomensfoundation.org @bcwomensfdn

About the UBC Faculty of Medicine

Ranked among the world's top medical schools, the UBC Faculty of Medicine is a global leader in both the science and the practice of medicine. Guided by our vision-to transform health for everyone-our faculty, learners, staff and alumni are accelerating discovery and creating pathways to better health for Canada and beyond. Through collaboration with our partners, we strive to meet the demands of today and tomorrow, bringing real and lasting hope to people everywhere. For more information, visit med.ubc.ca.

About the Women's Health Research Institute

Established in 2006 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI) is one of only three research Canadian institutes with an explicit mandate to advance women's health. As the research arm of BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, the WHRI connects research, clinical care, and policy to improve health outcomes for women and newborns.

Through a network of over 750 members, including clinician scientists at BC Women's, WHRI researchers address longstanding knowledge gaps in women's health – including menopause.

WHRI strives to be equitable and inclusive in how they collaborate, in what they prioritize, and in all that they do. To achieve their goals, their research respects, works alongside, collaborates with, and supports the health of women across the 2S LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

About BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre

BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority, is the province's only facility dedicated to the health of women, newborns and families. As a provincial leader in specialized care, education and research, BC Women's is home to the Midlife + Menopause Program, bringing together clinical expertise, research and education to advance evidence-based menopause care across British Columbia.

Through its specialized programs, BC Women's provides care to over 80,000 women annually, including services in reproductive, gynecological and sexual health, high-risk maternity, and neonatal care and perinatal mental health. Working alongside researchers and health system partners, BC Women's is helping to translate research into better treatments, improve access to specialized care and advance the future of women's health.

For more information, visit or follow @bcwomens on Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at