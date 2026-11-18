MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sale runs through Dec. 4 with a stackable 6% code, 30-day price protection and inverter-and-battery bundles









LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk, a maker of LiFePO4 batteries and solar products, has opened its Black Friday battery sale with price cuts of up to 50% across its website. The sale runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 4, covering both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Humsienk Black Friday sale applies to every product on the company's official website, including home energy storage batteries, RV and marine batteries, and hybrid inverters. Shoppers can add a 6% discount code at checkout, and every order is covered by a 30-day price protection policy.

Backup Power Moves Onto the Holiday Shopping List

For many households, a battery is less a gadget than a plan. It keeps lights, a refrigerator and a router running through an outage. It stores rooftop solar power for the evening. It runs an RV or boat away from the grid. Black Friday gives those buyers a chance to purchase larger equipment at lower prices.

Stackable Code and 30-Day Price Guarantee Anchor the Offer

The 6% discount code, 2026HSBF, stacks with the Black Friday prices and is valid through Dec. 4. It does not apply to the 12V battery series. Shoppers buying 12V batteries can claim a separate code on the company's discount code center.

The price protection policy covers orders placed during the promotion. A customer who finds a lower price than the one paid can keep the order number, take a screenshot and a link of the lower price, and contact customer service. If the claim is verified, Humsienk refunds the difference.

Customers also earn 3 Reward Points for every $1 spent. Points can be redeemed for discount coupons, a free charger, free batteries, accessories or branded merchandise such as T-shirts, baseball caps and insulated bags. Subscribers can enter a giveaway for a discount coupon, a small battery or cables.

"Black Friday is when many customers finally act on a power plan they have been putting off," said Yvonne, chief operating officer at Humsienk. "We wanted the savings to be easy to see and easy to trust, so the sale price, the code and the price guarantee all work together."

Two New Batteries Debut at Sale Prices

The sale includes two new release batteries, both of which debut at sale prices.

The 12V 240Ah LiFePO4 battery arrives as a lighter alternative to the lead-acid batteries still found in many RVs and boats. Humsienk says it stores 3.07 kWh of usable energy, about twice that of a comparable lead-acid battery, in a 65.12-pound case that weighs roughly half as much. A 200A smart battery management system supports 2,560 watts of continuous output, enough to run an inverter, a trolling motor or an air conditioner, according to the company.

The battery uses EV-grade cells rated for more than 6,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge, and the company says it can last up to 10 years. It carries an IP65 rating and operates from minus 4 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. Owners can link up to 16 units to reach 49.152 kWh. The basic version is $369.99 (was $499.99), and the Bluetooth version is $389.99 (was $499.99).

The 24V 150Ah Plu is pitched on runtime. It stores 3.84 kWh, an increase of 1,280 Wh, or 60%, over the version it updates. A 150A smart battery management system supports 3,840 watts of continuous output, which Humsienk says is enough for high-power appliances in RVs, on trolling motor rigs and aboard boats.

Like its 12V counterpart, the Plus uses EV-grade cells rated for more than 6,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge, or up to 10 years of service. It has an IP65 rating and works from minus 4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, suits off-grid cabins and year-round travel. Up to eight units can be connected in a 2S4P configuration for 30.72 kWh. The battery with coupon code 2026HSBF is $460.59 (was $699.99) only.









Best-Value BESS Combos Black Friday

Black Friday Bundle Price: $829.99 | With code 2026HSBF: $780.19



Portable power stations have one weak spot: when the battery runs dry, the trip or the outage plan ends with it. This bundle gives EcoFlow Delta 2 and Delta 3 series owners a 5,120Wh boost, five times the capacity of EcoFlow's Smart Extra Battery, through a 1.5-meter plug-in cable that needs no modification. After the code, the price works out to about $0.15/Wh. For campers, van travelers and homeowners facing multi-day outages, that is a lot more runtime for the money. Owners should confirm compatibility with their station before ordering.

Black Friday Bundle Price: $1,699.99 | With code 2026HSBF: $1,597.99



This is the lowest-cost way into home battery backup. It stores 5.12kWh and pairs it with an 8kW inverter that switches over in 10 milliseconds or less, enough to keep a refrigerator, lights and a router running through a short outage. Solar panels can be added later, and the rack battery can grow to 20 units, so the system scales with the budget. It also suits a small cabin that needs dependable power off the grid.

Humsienk 48V 300Ah or 314Ah Battery + 8kW Hybrid Inverter

Black Friday Bundle Price: $3,399.99 | With code 2026HSBF: $3,195.99



This pairing is built for homes that run on solar every day. One large battery stores 15 to 16kWh, a solid overnight reserve for many households, while the 8kW inverter handles the daily load and takes over when the grid fails. A single battery also means less wiring and a cleaner install. Buyers who want more power can step up to the 12kW inverter for $282 more after the code.

Black Friday Bundle Price: $5,599.98 | With code 2026HSBF: $5,263.98



Large homes with central AC, a heat pump or a well pump get a full answer here. With 32.15kWh stored and 10kW of continuous inverter output, the system is designed to keep a whole household running through a storm or grid failure, overnight or for days. Paired with solar, it banks power by day to avoid peak-rate electricity at night, and built-in automatic fire suppression adds an active safety layer for a battery this size.

Humsienk Home Battery Backup Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Price: $999.99 (was $1,999.99, Save 50%) | With code 2026HSBF: $939.99



Power: 8,000W continuous, 120V/240V split phase

3-in-1: inverter, 10kW MPPT charger, 160A battery charger

Dual MPPT: up to 10,000W of solar input

Expandable: up to 6 units in parallel, 48kW

Size: 22.83 × 14.13 × 5.0 in, 35.05 lbs Certified: UL1741 by ETL

At half price, this is the entry ticket to home backup. The switchover takes 10 milliseconds or less, so lights, the fridge and the router barely notice an outage. With solar panels and a battery, it also works as an off grid solar inverter for a cabin or workshop.

Black Friday Price: $1,299.99 (was $1,999.99, Save $700) | With code 2026HSBF: $1,221.99



Power: 10kW continuous, 12kW surge

3-in-1: inverter, 12kW MPPT charger, 220A battery charger

Dual MPPT: up to 12kW of solar input

Expandable: up to 6 units in parallel, 72kW

Size: 24.4 × 17.7 × 5.2 in, 51.8 lbs Certified: UL1741 by ETL, FCC-SDOC

Heavy appliances are what this inverter is made for. Central AC, a heat pump or a well pump start without straining it, and the fan runs quietly. Optional WiFi and GPRS monitoring lets owners check in on the system from anywhere, and time-of-use settings shift charging to cheaper hours.









Black Friday Price: $2,299.99 each (was $2,999.99, Save $700) | With code 2026HSBF: $2,161.99



Energy: 15.36kWh (300Ah) or 16.06kWh (314Ah) in one unit

200A output for 7 to 10kW inverters

Life: 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD

Expandable: up to 15 units, 230.4kWh (300Ah) Size: 300Ah, 35.04 × 24.41 × 8.58 in, 260.15 lbs | 314Ah, 24.40 × 10.00 × 35.04 in, 294.0 lbs



The 48V 314Ah brings 700Wh of extra energy and adds $100 cost only. It stands on the floor and weighs about 34 lbs more, so measure the space first.

Black Friday Price: $4,299.99 (was $4,799.99, Save $500) | With code 2026HSBF: $4,041.99



Energy: 32.15kWh

Output: 10.24kW

Safety: built-in automatic fire suppression

Life: 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD

Expandable: up to 6 units Monitoring: Bluetooth app and LCD display

When a storm knocks out the grid, this keeps the AC, refrigerator, lights and WiFi going overnight or for days. Paired with solar, it stores power by day so a home can avoid peak-rate electricity at night.









Best Value of Humsienk Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Price: Basic $429.99 (was $599.99, Save 28%) | Bluetooth $459.99 (was $629.99, Save 27%)



Energy: 4,019Wh

200A smart BMS built for motor-start surges

Life: 15,000+ cycles, up to 10 years

Expandable: 4S4P, up to 64.30kWh

Size: 15.04 × 7.60 × 9.82 in, 61.73 lbs Certified: IEC, RoHS, CE, FCC, UN38.3, Class 9

Tight RV compartments and boat cabins are where this Mini earns its keep. It runs silently with zero fumes, so it can sit close to where people sleep.

Black Friday Price: $849.99 (was $1,299.99, Save 35%)



Energy: 8,192Wh

250A BMS with a 300A peak discharge

Life: 6,000 cycles at 80% DOD

Expandable: 4S4P, up to 131kWh

Size: 24.92 × 9.53 × 8.58 in, 111.88 lbs Charging: charger, solar panels or generator, full in about 12.8 hours

Owners of large RVs and boats can drop it into an old lead-acid bank, because the M8 terminals match existing setups. One person can handle the install, and the Bluetooth app shows battery status at a glance.

Black Friday Price: $699.99 (was $999.99, Save 30%) | With code 2026HSBF: $657.99



Energy: 5,120Wh

Output: 6,400W continuous

Life: 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD, up to 10 years

Expandable: 2S4P

Size: 20.63 × 14.38 × 9.15 in, 91.93 lbs Rating: IP65, -4°F to 140°F

Billed as the best value in 24V, it is nearly 10 lbs lighter and over 4 inches shorter than the original model, so it fits RV and marine spaces more easily. Swapping out a lead-acid battery takes about 10 minutes, with an LFP charger required.

Black Friday Price: $999.99 (was $1,999.99, Save 50%) | With code 2026HSBF: $939.99



Energy: 5.88kWh

1800CCA for engine starting

Self-heating for cold weather

Life: 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD

100A smart BMS with Bluetooth monitoring Size: 19.0 × 6.7 × 9.5 in, 42.0 lbs

This clearance item is cut in half. One battery starts the engine and runs the onboard gear, and the slim body fits RVs, boats and solar storage.

Black Friday Price: $999.99 (was $1,299.99, Save 23%) | With code 2026HSBF: $939.99



Energy: 8,192Wh

Output: 5,120W

Life: 15,000+ cycles at 60% DOD

Expandable: 2S4P, up to 65.53kWh

Size: 24.92 × 9.53 × 8.58 in, 107.92 lbs Certified: UL, IEC, CE, FCC, UN38.3

One battery replaces a bank of six 12V 100Ah units and is 35% smaller, so there is no complex wiring and no regular maintenance. The app lets owners check cell data and control charging from a phone.

Humsienk Black Friday Sale and Deals

The Humsienk Black Friday sale runs through Dec. 4 on the company's official website. The coupon code " 2026HSBF " is entered at checkout, and the 30 days price protection and Reward Points benefits apply to purchases made there. Shoppers searching for Black Friday battery deals can compare the full lineup of 12V to 48V LiFePO4 batteries and hybrid solar inverters on the official site.

About Humsienk

Humsienk develops, manufactures and sells LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries and solar energy products, including 48V energy storage batteries and hybrid inverters. Its products serve more than 3 million households. The company employs a team of more than 300, with more than half working in research and development, and operates a 1,600-square-meter factory in Guangdong, China. Humsienk's mission is to enable personal energy independence with reliable, high-performance power

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