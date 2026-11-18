MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award was given in recognition of the bank's workplace culture and employee experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank has been recognized as a 2027 America's Best Workplace by Best Companies Group. The national award program is held in partnership with BridgeTower Media.

The America's Best Workplaces Awards recognize leading employers across the United States for excellence in workplace culture. Honorees are ranked in small, medium, large and enterprise business categories and must have previously earned recognition through at least one other data-driven program given by Best Companies Group.

“We strive to create a culture where our employees feel valued and enjoy coming to work each day. We're very proud to have our efforts recognized once again by Best Companies Group,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank.

America's Best Workplaces rankings are determined using Best Companies Group's algorithm. The algorithm used data from each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience. The overall scores determined which workplaces were recognized and which were ranked in the top of their category.

“The 2027 America's Best Workplaces are truly special organizations. These employers know you can do well and good at the same time, and have built a people-first environment that helps everyone thrive,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.“At Best Companies Group, we are pleased to join with BridgeTower Media in celebrating these outstanding workplaces-the best of 2027.”

For more information about the 2027 America's Best Workplaces, visit . To learn more about working at Byline, visit bylinebank.com/careers.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit bylinebank.com.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

Byline media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

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Byline investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie, Investor Relations Director

(312) 660-5805

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at