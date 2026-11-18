

Coder's three-year growth earned the company a spot on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list of North America's fastest-growing technology companies.

Organizations are standardizing on Coder's self-hosted infrastructure to securely scale AI-driven development across engineering teams. The Deloitte ranking adds to Coder's 2026 momentum, following its inclusion on the national Inc. 5000 and Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest lists.



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder, which provides secure infrastructure for AI-powered development, today announced that it ranked number 150 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

Coder's 477% revenue growth from 2022-2025 reflects a broader shift in how enterprises run AI. As AI coding agents move from experiments into everyday engineering work, organizations are building an AI operating layer: a governed layer where AI runs on infrastructure they control, under their own policies. Coder provides the secure infrastructure that enables it, giving developers and agents a consistent foundation while sensitive code, data and infrastructure stay under the organization's control.

"Enterprises have stopped asking whether to adopt AI coding agents. Now they're asking where those agents should run," said Josh Epstein, CEO of Coder. "For financial services firms, government agencies, and other highly-regulated organizations, the answer is Coder. They're moving development off laptops and onto infrastructure they control. Developers keep their choice of tools and models, and every action is governed and auditable."

Many customers start by moving development environments off laptops with Coder Workspaces, then add Coder AI Governance to manage model access, auditing and AI spend. Increasingly, they're using Coder Agents to run coding agents in the background without a developer watching, and giving teams beyond engineering governed access to agents. Coder serves organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Deloitte's recognition adds to Coder's recent momentum, including its ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Inc. 5000 Regional list in the Southwest for 2026.

Learn more about Coder on the website.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where did Coder rank on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500?

Coder ranked No.150 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, which recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in North America based on revenue growth from fiscal year 2022 to 2025. Coder grew revenue 477% over that period. The ranking follows Coder's 2026 placements at No. 525 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 15 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list.

2. Why are enterprises choosing Coder for AI-powered development?

Enterprises want to scale AI coding agents without giving up control of their code, data and infrastructure. Coder moves development environments and source code off laptops and into an organization's own cloud or data centers. There, developers and agents work in consistent, centrally managed environments. Teams keep their choice of clouds, models, coding agents and development tools, which lowers the risk of getting locked into one vendor while AI tools keep changing.

3. How does Coder help regulated organizations adopt AI coding agents?

Coder runs entirely on infrastructure the customer controls, including fully air-gapped environments, so source code never leaves the organization's perimeter. Platform teams manage identity, access, policy and auditing in one place. AI Gateway records prompts and ties AI usage to individual users. With Coder Agents, each agent task runs in its own isolated environment. This lets financial services firms, government agencies and other regulated organizations adopt AI agents while meeting their security and compliance requirements.

About Coder

Coder is secure infrastructure for AI-powered development: a self-hosted, cloud-agnostic platform that gives organizations control over where development happens, which models and agents teams use, and how work is governed. Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies use Coder to move development environments and source code off laptops and into their own cloud or data centers, where platform teams can secure, audit, and scale them. With nearly 130,000 GitHub stars, Coder gives developers, autonomous agents, and builders beyond engineering a governed foundation to create software and automate work. Learn more at coder.com.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

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