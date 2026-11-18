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CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Two federal processes now before the FAA bear directly on where fast vehicles can fly. One proposed rule would replace the longstanding prohibition on overland flight above Mach 1 with a measurable ground-level overpressure standard. A separate request for information seeks input on siting a new spaceport and on how to designate priority airspace for critical space launch corridors, after flagging launch-site availability as a potential bottleneck. Now a group of Texas and New Mexico partners has proposed a specific stretch of airspace between two licensed spaceports. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: SPCX), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM).

Key Takeaways



Midland Development Corporation, Midland International Air & Space Port, the New Mexico Spaceport Authority (operator of Spaceport America) and Starfighters Space have signed a letter of intent to jointly define, advocate for, and develop a dedicated high-speed flight test corridor and inland space launch range.



The proposed corridor would span approximately 250 nautical miles of sparsely populated West Texas and southern New Mexico airspace between Midland International Air & Space Port and Spaceport America, both FAA-licensed spaceports.



The parties intend the corridor to support repeatable, high-cadence supersonic and hypersonic flight testing, including sonic boom overpressure measurement and air traffic integration procedure development.



The LOI follows an FAA rulemaking under Docket No. FAA-2026-6935 and a separate FAA request for information under Docket No. FAA-2026-9736.

Starfighters operates its supersonic F-104 aircraft at Midland International Air & Space Port, with a flight range that encompasses both spaceports.



Two Federal Files, One Airspace Question

The supersonic proposal, under Docket No. FAA-2026-6935, implements Executive Order 14304, Leading the World in Supersonic Flight, signed June 6, 2025. As drafted, it would require that sonic boom overpressure at the surface not exceed 0.11 pound per square foot, covering both primary and secondary booms. That shifts the standard from how fast an aircraft flies to how much overpressure its boom produces at the surface.

The launch-side request, under Docket No. FAA-2026-9736, implements Executive Order 14369, Ensuring American Space Superiority, signed December 18, 2025. In it, the FAA notes that Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center and Vandenberg account for 83 percent of U.S. launches, and it warns of the availability of launch and reentry sites becoming a bottleneck. It seeks input on siting a new spaceport, on how to designate priority airspace for critical space launch corridors, and on ways to increase launch cadence at existing commercial spaceports. The executive order itself sets a goal of attracting at least $50 billion of additional investment in American space markets by 2028.

A Corridor Between Two Licensed Spaceports

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) and its three partners have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to jointly define, advocate for, and develop a dedicated high-speed flight test corridor and inland space launch range between Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF) and Spaceport America. The other parties are Midland Development Corporation and the New Mexico Spaceport Authority, the State of New Mexico agency that operates Spaceport America.

The proposed corridor would span approximately 250 nautical miles of sparsely populated West Texas and southern New Mexico airspace. Beyond supersonic and hypersonic testing, a long-term goal is to one day support operations to and above the Kármán line for suborbital and orbital launch, air launch, point-to-point spaceflight, and the reentry and recovery of spaceflight vehicles and payloads. The parties believe a single, well-placed corridor serving multiple licensed spaceports can serve both FAA purposes, while also supporting the national interest in inland launch capacity and national security requirements for hypersonic technology development.

Both ends of the route already hold an FAA Launch Site Operator License. In 2014, MAF became the first primary commercial service airport in the United States to receive one, making it the first commercial spaceport co-located with an FAA Part 139 commercial airport. Spaceport America covers 18,000 acres in southern New Mexico beside the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range, with access to 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace and a 12,000-foot runway, and its tenants include Virgin Galactic, Hermeus, UP Aerospace and SpinLaunch.

Starfighters operates its supersonic F-104 aircraft at MAF, with a flight range that encompasses both spaceports, and it is developing an air-launch system that could ultimately use the corridor for suborbital and orbital launch operations. The LOI precedes a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the parties plan to develop jointly to define their respective roles and interests in the corridor's development.

“Federal policy is moving faster than the infrastructure, and the country needs a place to fly these vehicles and prove out the procedures that go with them,” said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space.“A corridor anchored by two licensed spaceports, over some of the least populated airspace in the country, is the most practical answer we have seen. Starfighters intends to fly it first and give the FAA real data to work from.”

Who Else Is Building for Speed and Launch

A corridor is only as useful as the vehicles that fly through it and the launch sites at either end. The companies below work on launch infrastructure, supersonic demonstrators and the propulsion supply chain, and each reported third quarter results in recent weeks.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: SPCX) reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% year-over-year, with income from operations of $2.8 billion and net income of $4.4 billion. SpaceX completed 12 customer launches during the quarter, including NASA's mission to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, and completed Starship Flight 14, its first orbital Starship flight, delivering 26 Starlink V3 satellites. The company also announced the planned development of Starbase, Louisiana, a next-generation spaceport designed to support thousands of Starship flights a year, with the first launch targeted for 2029. Louisiana Economic Development said SpaceX will invest $100 billion in the Vermilion Parish site, which is to become the company's fourth and largest launch site.

“We're preparing to build a spaceport that, until now, has only existed in science fiction,” said Elon Musk, SpaceX Founder & CEO.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported third quarter 2026 sales up 11% to $20.7 billion and net earnings up 14% to $1.8 billion, or $7.97 per share, with a record backlog of $292.0 billion that includes $52.5 billion associated with the multi-year award to produce PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. The company raised its 2026 outlook for sales, earnings per share and free cash flow, now expecting sales of approximately $80.0 billion to $82.0 billion. On the supersonic side, the X-59, which Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works built with NASA, completed its first supersonic flight on June 5, 2026, reaching Mach 1.1 at 43,400 feet during an 81-minute flight. Lockheed Martin says the aircraft's design points are roughly 55,000 feet and Mach 1.4, where it will create the first ever quiet supersonic thump.

“Our strong third quarter performance underscores Lockheed Martin's continuing leadership in the development and delivery of advanced and reliable defense technology solutions,” said Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported third quarter 2026 orders of $19.0 billion, up 49%, and total revenue of $14.1 billion, up 16%, with adjusted revenue of $13.3 billion, up 18%. Its Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment booked orders of $4.3 billion, up 18%, on revenue of $3.5 billion, up 7%, and the company reported continued progress on its XA102 adaptive-cycle engine as the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program moves into hardware procurement and subcomponent testing. GE Aerospace raised its 2026 guidance, now expecting adjusted EPS of $8.00 to $8.10, up from $7.65 to $7.85.

“We delivered strong results this quarter as solid demand drove orders up 49%, with strength in commercial services up 23%, total revenue up 18% and EPS up 36%,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. For the third quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of $2.70 billion, up 29% year over year and 25% organically, driven by 32% growth in the commercial aerospace market, 10% growth in the defense aerospace market and 45% growth in the gas turbines market. Its Engine Products segment reported revenue of $1.45 billion, an increase of 33%. Howmet increased its full-year 2026 guidance, issued 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $11.5 billion, and said its Board authorized a $5 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

“Howmet's performance was solid in all dimensions, with third quarter results exceeding the high end of guidance,” said John Plant, Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Revenue grew 29% year over year and 25% organically, the strongest quarterly growth rate on record for Howmet.”

What Comes Next

For the corridor partners, the next step is the memorandum of understanding that would set out each party's role. In Washington, the supersonic rulemaking and the spaceport and launch corridor request for information are both pending federal actions. Separately, Starfighters has said a captive-carry test flight of STARLAUNCHTM 1, the initial suborbital development vehicle of its air-launch program, is planned in December.

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Article Source: Joint news release of Midland Development Corporation, Midland International Air & Space Port, the New Mexico Spaceport Authority and Starfighters Space, Inc., November 2026, and the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Letter of Intent and Pending Federal Actions. The letter of intent described in this article is an expression of the parties' mutual intent. It does not obligate or transfer funds among the parties, and any exchange of funds, services, or facility access would be the subject of separate written agreements. The parties have not yet entered into the planned memorandum of understanding, and no corridor has been designated or approved by the FAA or any other authority. The FAA rulemaking and request for information referenced in this article are pending federal actions whose outcomes are not known, and references to them, to executive orders or to other government programs do not imply that Starfighters Space, Inc. or any other party will receive any designation, approval, contract, funding or regulatory benefit. Statements attributed to other parties are their own. STARLAUNCHTM is a program in development, and the planned captive-carry flight has not taken place and remains subject to scheduling, readiness and other factors. Financial results and other figures for other companies named in this article are those companies' own reported figures and are not indicative of results for Starfighters Space, Inc.. Readers should review the risk factors in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC at

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