MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rising demand for sustainable agricultural inputs, increasing focus on biomass waste valorization, and growing interest in carbon removal are creating new opportunities in the market. As industries seek commercially viable solutions for agricultural residue management and carbon storage, biochar is gaining traction across agriculture, water treatment, and construction. Its potential to improve soil properties while converting biomass into a value-added product is attracting interest from producers and end users alike. Ongoing efforts to diversify applications and improve production efficiency are further shaping the market's commercial potential.

Carbon Removal and Specialized Applications Create New Opportunities

Under appropriate production and application conditions, biochar can store carbon for extended periods, allowing eligible projects to explore carbon credit revenue alongside product sales. Certification, monitoring, and verification requirements remain important considerations for projects seeking to participate in carbon markets.

In February 2026, the European Commission adopted Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/285, establishing certification methodologies for permanent carbon removal activities that include biochar production. This development brings greater attention to how carbon removal projects demonstrate their results and meet applicable requirements.

Beyond agriculture, biochar is being explored for water treatment, animal feed, and construction applications. Its suitability varies according to feedstock, processing conditions, and product characteristics, making quality control important for commercial adoption. Research into application-specific products could help manufacturers address different customer requirements, although performance and economic feasibility will determine how quickly these uses develop.

These developments are shaping market trends, with producers balancing established agricultural uses against opportunities in emerging environmental and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific Market Gains Momentum on Rising Agricultural Demand

Asia Pacific is identified as the high-growth region in the supplied market estimates. The market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by abundant agricultural residues, expanding biomass utilization, and rising demand for sustainable soil management solutions. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia offer opportunities for biochar production, supported by agricultural activity and growing interest in converting biomass waste into value-added products.

India offers a relevant example of institutional interest in biochar and agricultural carbon markets. In August 2026, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute and Core CarbonX Solutions were associated with a workshop on voluntary carbon markets for farmers that included a project involving biochar production. Such initiatives illustrate the potential to connect agricultural resource management with carbon market participation, subject to project implementation and verification.

Meanwhile, North America and Europe are exploring opportunities linked to sustainable agriculture and carbon removal. In Europe, certification systems have been developed to define criteria for carbon removal projects. Availability of raw materials, production cost, and user demand will be key issues in determining market growth across various regions.

Biochar Market Trends Shift Toward Carbon Removal

The biochar industry is increasingly exploring opportunities beyond traditional agricultural applications, with carbon removal and product innovation emerging as notable trends. Biochar's ability to store carbon under suitable conditions is attracting interest from companies developing carbon removal projects and exploring voluntary carbon markets. This trend is encouraging producers to focus on carbon measurement, product traceability, and certification requirements to access potential new revenue streams.

At the same time, manufacturers are exploring biochar products for specialized applications, including water treatment and construction materials. Product development with specific characteristics tailored to particular uses may help firms target new markets and diversify their revenue streams. As such, developments in manufacturing technologies, quality control, and carbon verification can affect product development and commercialization.

Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2026: US$ 231.91 Million in 2026

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 572.43 Million by 2034

CAGR, 2027–2034: 12.0%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Applications: Agriculture, Animal Feed, Water Treatment, Electricity Generation, Construction Key Segmentation: Form, Process, Application, and Region

Biochar Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises producers and technology-focused companies operating across biochar manufacturing, biomass conversion, and related carbon management applications. Competition can be influenced by feedstock access, conversion efficiency, production capacity, product consistency, distribution capabilities, and the ability to meet the technical requirements of different end users.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include BC Biocarbon, SOLER Group, Green Man Char-Cyclic Carbon Pty Ltd, American BioCarbon, Elkem ASA, Carbonis GmbH & Co KG, Element Biocarbon, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Envigas AB, BioCarbon Australia, Glanris, Genesis Enterprises Inc, Biochar Supreme LLC, Phoenix Energy, and Olivketts Global Energy Ltd.

Competition is influenced by access to biomass, conversion technology, production efficiency, product consistency, and distribution capabilities. As customers explore different uses for biochar, manufacturers may need to adapt product characteristics to meet agricultural, environmental, and industrial requirements. Companies developing carbon removal projects must also account for applicable measurement and verification standards. Reliable supply and commercially viable production will remain important considerations as the industry develops.

Market Segmentation

The Biochar Market is segmented as follows:

By Form



Granular

Powder Pellets

By Process



Pyrolysis

Gasification Torrefaction

By Application



Agriculture

Animal Feed

Water Treatment

Electricity Generation Construction

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

Outlook for the Biochar Market

The Biochar Market is expected to benefit from growing interest in sustainable agriculture, biomass waste utilization, and carbon removal solutions through 2034. As businesses seek commercially viable ways to convert agricultural residues into valuable products, biochar producers have opportunities to expand their presence across agriculture, water treatment, and construction applications.

Increased interest in carbon credits can further create another channel for income generation for eligible producers, and progress in bioconversion processes can help make the production process more efficient. Nevertheless, the supply of raw material, production expenses, and product demand should still matter for the industry's growth.

The market is projected to reach US$ 572.43 million by 2034, creating opportunities for manufacturers to expand production capacity, optimize feedstock procurement, and diversify application portfolios. Companies that prioritize operational efficiency, reliable biomass sourcing, and product development aligned with evolving customer demand could strengthen their competitive positioning and capture emerging business opportunities.

About the Biochar Market Report

The Biochar Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth trends, key drivers, emerging opportunities, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. The report is designed to support biochar producers, agricultural businesses, biomass processing companies, carbon removal project developers, investors, research organizations, and other industry participants in evaluating market opportunities and strategic growth areas.

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About The Insight Partners: The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries. CONTACT: Media Contact: The Insight Partners |... |

